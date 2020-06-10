West names Vorba new girls' track and boys' cross country coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo Schools has announced that Lincoln Vorba has been named the new head girls’ track coach and head boys’ cross country coach at West High School.

Vorba is a 2016 Coe College graduate and a graduate of Mason City High School in Mason City, where he participated in several sports including track and field.

“I am excited to have coach Vorba take over both programs,” West director of athletics Dr. Anthony W. Pappas said. “I feel he will continue to elevate the success levels of both programs. His energy and dedication will serve the athletes of West High School very well.”

Vorba is a physical education and health teacher at West, and has been an assistant boys’ track coach and assistant girls’ basketball coach at the high school since 2018. Prior, he was the head girls’ track coach at Estherville Lincoln Central High School.

