West-Jefferson baseball shell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Baseball is a funny game. On any given day any team can come up and surprise you.

Monday night, Waterloo West got all it could handle from Cedar Rapids Jefferson, and the results were not very funny after the opening game.

The Wahawks (6-6, 6-6) got serious during the night cap and ended up with a 6-7, 5-4 nail-biting split with the J-Hawks in Mississippi Valley action.

Jefferson (2-14, 2-12) came into the game with a paltry .211 batting average as a team, but was able to touch up the West pitching staff for 20 hits on the night.

"The law of averages would seem to go in our favor, but that is baseball," said Wahawks skipper Chad Crosby "I mean you would think we would come in and get the outs and win these games, but they (J-Hawks) came out and hit the ball. ... We knew their record and got a little complacent, and that is baseball."

The night game at first looked like deja vu as Jefferson quickly picked up three runs on three hits off senior starting hurler Max Paxton.

Paxton settled in from that point on, however, allowing just a single run on five hits over the final six frames.