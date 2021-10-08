West improves to 3-4 with big win over Jefferson

CEDAR RAPIDS – Quarterback Tyree Gardner accounted for five touchdowns, three rushing and two throwing, to help Waterloo West past Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 69-14, in a prep football game Thursday night at rainy Kingston Stadium.

The Wahawks (3-4) remain in Class 5A playoff contention with the victory. Jefferson falls to 0-7.

West rushed for 354 yards in the game, getting 166 yards and three TDs from Nathan Anderson. Cavelle Fay also had a touchdown run for the Wahawks, who led 21-7 after a quarter, 35-14 at halftime and 55-14 after three quarters.

Gardner’s TD passes were 10 yards to Terez Smith in the first quarter and 2 yards to Jaylund Roby in the second. Linebacker Naquevian Murphy’s 55-yard fumble recovery and return accounted for West’s other touchdown.

Shorthanded all season, Jefferson gave a spirited performance on its Senior Night, especially in the first half.

The J-Hawks got a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter from Kay’Zure Lewis, after running back A.J. White broke loose on an 86-yard run that took the football to the West 11. White had 115 yards rushing in the game on 15 carries.

Jefferson’s other touchdown came in the second quarter and on another big-play run. Johnnie Robinson took a jet sweep and broke free down the sideline for 77 yards and the score.

Those were just the third and fourth touchdowns for the team this season.

