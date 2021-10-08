 Skip to main content
WEST 69, JEFFERSON 14

West improves to 3-4 with big win over Jefferson

  • Updated
West High School logo

CEDAR RAPIDS – Quarterback Tyree Gardner accounted for five touchdowns, three rushing and two throwing, to help Waterloo West past Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 69-14, in a prep football game Thursday night at rainy Kingston Stadium.

The Wahawks (3-4) remain in Class 5A playoff contention with the victory. Jefferson falls to 0-7.

West rushed for 354 yards in the game, getting 166 yards and three TDs from Nathan Anderson. Cavelle Fay also had a touchdown run for the Wahawks, who led 21-7 after a quarter, 35-14 at halftime and 55-14 after three quarters.

Gardner’s TD passes were 10 yards to Terez Smith in the first quarter and 2 yards to Jaylund Roby in the second. Linebacker Naquevian Murphy’s 55-yard fumble recovery and return accounted for West’s other touchdown.

Shorthanded all season, Jefferson gave a spirited performance on its Senior Night, especially in the first half.

The J-Hawks got a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter from Kay’Zure Lewis, after running back A.J. White broke loose on an 86-yard run that took the football to the West 11. White had 115 yards rushing in the game on 15 carries.

Jefferson’s other touchdown came in the second quarter and on another big-play run. Johnnie Robinson took a jet sweep and broke free down the sideline for 77 yards and the score.

Those were just the third and fourth touchdowns for the team this season.

 

West 69, CR Jefferson 14

Waterloo West 21 14 20 14-69

C.R. Jefferson 7 7 0 0-14

  • WW-Tyree Gardner 11 run (Jaxson Hoppes kick)
  • WW-Terez Smith 10 pass from Gardner (Hoppes kick)
  • WW-Gardner 1 run (Hoppes kick)
  • CRJ-Kay’Zure Lewis 1 run (Nathan Harms kick)
  • WW-Jaylund Roby 2 pass from Gardner (Hoppes kick)
  • CRJ-Johnnie Robinson 77 run (Harms kick)
  • WW-Nathan Anderson 21 run (Hoppes kick)
  • WW-Gardner 11 run (kick failed)
  • WW-Anderson 1 run (Hoppes kick)
  • WW-Cavelle Fay 13 run (Hoppes kick)
  • WW-Naquevion Murphy 55 fumble return (Hoppes kick)
  • WW-Anderson 2 run (Hoppes kick)

Team Stats

First Downs - Waterloo West 19, C.R. Jefferson 11. Rushes-Yards - Waterloo West 36-354, C.R. Jefferson 39-232. Passing Yards - Waterloo West 39, C.R. Jefferson 68. Total Yards - Waterloo West 393, C.R. Jefferson 300. Completions-Attempts-Interceptions - Waterloo West 4-6-1, C.R. Jefferson 6-14-2. Punts-Avg. - Waterloo West 0-0, C.R. Jefferson 4-16.3. Penalties-Yards - Waterloo West 10-88, C.R. Jefferson 11-52. Fumbles-Lost - Waterloo West 3-1, C.R. Jefferson 3-2.

Individual Stats

Rushing - Waterloo West: Nathan Anderson 12-166, Tyree Gardner 12-85, Cavelle Fay 10-70, Alex Willis 2-33. C.R. Jefferson: A.J. White 15-116, Johnnie Robinson 2-79, Kay’Zure Lewis 9-34, Frank Budederi 4-18, Zach Robinson 2-17, Ayrondus Hodges 1-2, Nathan Harms 1-(minus) 13, Jeremiah Peiffer 5-(minus) 21.

Passing - Waterloo West: Tyree Gardner 4-6-1-39. C.R. Jefferson: Jeremiah Peiffer 6-14-2-68.

Receiving - Waterloo West: Kyle Elliott 1-15, Jackson Westemeier 1-12, Terez Smith 1-10, Jaylund Roby 1-2. C.R. Jefferson: Tyler Huston 3-26, Carter Bronson 2-35, Kay’Zure Lewis 1-5.

