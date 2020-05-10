West High track star looks toward future after end to senior track season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — On the day when it was announced that the high school track and field season had been canceled, Deyton Love looked towards the future and stepped up his training routine.

The Waterloo West senior walked out to the track. He adjusted the hurdles from the high school height of 39 inches to the collegiate height of 42 and went to work.

“I kept telling myself you have bigger things to look forward to,” said Love, who plans to compete in track and field at Wartburg College. “Rather than dwell on what could have happened this season, it’s over, just look towards the future and keep training to do what you want.”

As Class 4A’s top returning hurdler from last season, all signs pointed towards Love as a favorite to capture Drake and state titles while chasing records. The Wahawk senior validated a 60-meter indoor time of 8.05 during an AAU meet with an 8.04 against a field of the state’s best in early March at the A.D. Dickinson Relays inside the UNI-Dome.

To put Love’s times into perspective, no prep hurdler over the past decade had clocked under 8.10 inside the dome. Ankeny Centennial’s Riley Moss recorded an 8.11 at the 2018 Dickinson Relays before stepping outside and producing Iowa’s all-time 110-meter high hurdle record of 13.85 later that season.