West drills Jefferson, advances to substate finals

WATERLOO – The Waterloo West boys basketball team can smother you with their suffocating defense.

And light up the scoreboard like a pinball machine with their high-octane offense.

The Wahawks did both during a near-flawless performance in a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday night.

Second-ranked West scored the game’s first 10 points en route to overpowering Cedar Rapids Jefferson 83-47 before a packed house at Siddens Gymnasium.

“We haven’t played for seven days and our kids were really ready to play,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said. “As a coach, I couldn’t be more happy with the way our kids played. We played well together. They know this game is a steppingstone to the next one. We still have a lot of work to do. We need to continue to keep our poise and focus.”

The Wahawks (20-2) advance to face North Scott in the substate finals on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

West is seeking its first trip to the state tournament since 1994.