PREP TUESDAY REPLAY

West boys pull away from Jefferson

Waterloo West Logo.png

CEDAR RAPIDS – Four different players scored as Waterloo West topped Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 4-1, Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ soccer game at Lower Kingston Stadium.

The Wahawks scored three times in the second half to pull away from a 1-1 halftime tie.

Armin Dedic and Jaxson Hoppes each had a goal and an assist, while Grant Herbert and Amel Topcagic also scored for the Wahawks.

Blaine Zikuda made four saves as West improved to 8-5.

Sailors edged: Drake Blaksley and Austin Betts each scored as Gladbrook-Reinbeck beat Columbus Catholic, 2-1, in overtime Tuesday in North Iowa Cedar League action.

Prep girls

Edged by one: Cedar Rapids Kennedy rode two first half goals to a 2-1 win over Waterloo Tuesday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Waterloo got its only goal from Calia Gladney, while Makenna Chidester made 11 saves.

