West beats Columbus 56-28 to keep perfect season going

WATERLOO – West High cruised past Columbus Catholic 56-28 as the girls look to carry their perfect season into Christmas break.
The Wahawks were all over the court with a pass-heavy offense while their defensive game kept the Sailors down to just two points in two consecutive quarters. According to head coach Anthony Pappas, it’s a good place to be in during their first half of the season.
Columbus Catholic junior Morgan Bradley scores a two-pointer against Waterloo West on Saturday. West won 56-28.
“We did a really nice job of passing the ball and sharing the ball here tonight and we just keep getting better,” Pappas said. “And we’ve just got to get healthy and go into Christmas and be able to work on some things and get ready for a strong second half.”
West came out of the gate strong, with senior Halli Poock knocking out eight points in the first quarter to help give them the lead. She scored another nine in the second quarter for 17 points in just one half of play. Columbus kept it competitive with four points by Morgan Bradley, while Marley O’Brien, Natalie Steele and Sophia Keys each made field goals to make it 22-10.
“I thought our first quarter offensively and defensively was pretty good – we hung in there for a while,” said Columbus coach Cory O’Brien. “Then the last two minutes of the first quarter got away from us a little bit.”
The Wahawks’ defense kicked into high gear, keeping the Sailors down to a single field goal by Keys while West put 21 more points on the board, giving them a commanding 43-12 halftime. The third quarter saw another near-total shutout, with Bradley scoring a field goal. Columbus started to pick things up in the fourth, making 14 points, including three-pointers from Steele and O’Brien. However, the Sailors were unable to overcome the deficit.
According to Poock, West isn’t quite where it needs to be despite being undefeated. There have been some close calls like their 58-50 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Dec. 6. However, she says they’re building their momentum and the best is yet to come.
“I think it’s been good. We kind of had a slow start – some close games we didn’t necessarily want to be that close,” Poock said. “I think it’s just getting our mojo going in the season. Christmas break’s coming up, so we’re going to be playing some of our best basketball by the end of it.”
The Wahawks will play Dubuque Wahlert Tuesday before going on Christmas break.
Photos: Cedar Valley Wrestlers at the Battle of Waterloo tournament on Saturday
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 13
Cedar Falls' Lauren Whitt sets to make the fall against Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Tiedt during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 21
Cedar Falls celebrates after defeating Waverly-Shell Rock to win the Battle of Waterloo girls championship at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 22
Cedar Falls celebrates after defeating Waverly-Shell Rock to win the Battle of Waterloo girls championship at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 23
Cedar Falls celebrates after defeating Waverly-Shell Rock to win the Battle of Waterloo girls championship at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 1
Waverly-Shell Rock's Evie Wagner competes against Cedar Falls' Lainey Schreck during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 2
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi pins Cedar Falls' Madisen Theel during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 3
Cedar Falls' McKayla Warren competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 4
Cedar Falls' Lauren Nicholas competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Alli Seegers during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 5
Cedar Falls' Lauren Nicholas sets to make the fall against Waverly-Shell Rock's Alli Seegers during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 6
Cedar Falls' Rylie Nachazel competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Karissa Oldenburger during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 7
Cedar Falls' Emmalee Sharar pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Alexandria Johnson during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 8
Waverly-Shell Rock's Madison Hinrichs pins Cedar Falls' Briar Ludeman during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 9
Cedar Falls' Natalie Blake competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 10
Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth competes against Cedar Falls' Natalie Blake during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 11
Cedar Falls head coach Ali Gerbracht and the bench erupt as Natalie Blake pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth for the fall during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 12
Cedar Falls' Lauren Whitt competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Tiedt during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 14
Cedar Falls' Hope Chiattello pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Abby Doyle during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 15
Cedar Falls' Jasmine Oleson sets up for the pin against Waverly-Shell Rock's Ashley Heine during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 16
Cedar Falls' Jasmine Oleson pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Ashley Heine for the fall during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 17
The Cedar Falls bench celebrates after Jasmine Oleson pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Ashley Heine for the fall during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 18
Waverly-Shell Rock's Eva Heise pins Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 19
Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Eva Heise during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 20
Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Eva Heise during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 1
Don Bosco's Myles McMahon competes against Osage's Darren Adams during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 2
Don Bosco's Myles McMahon competes against Osage's Darren Adams during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 3
Osage's Tucker Stangel competes against Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 4
Osage's Tucker Stangel competes against Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 5
Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack competes against Osage's Tucker Stangel during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 6
Don Bosco's Kyler Knaack competes against Osage's Chase Thomas during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 7
Osage's Max Gast competes against Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 8
Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball competes against Osage's Max Gast during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 9
Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball competes against Osage's Max Gast during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 10
Osage's Nick Fox competes against Don Bosco's Jacob Thiry during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 11
Waverly-Shell Rock's Cole Thompson competes against Ankeny Xander Kenworthy during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 12
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against Ankeny Cade Bennethum during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 13
Waverly-Shell Rock's Tyler Gast competes against Ankeny Will Hinrichs during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 14
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Ankeny Joseph Kingston during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 15
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against Don Bosco's Jared Thiry during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 16
Osage's Barrett Muller celebrates after scoring against Don Bosco's Jared Thiry in overtime during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 17
Osage's Mac Muller competes against Don Bosco's Mack Ortner during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 18
Osage's bench erupts after Mac Muller wins in an ultimate tiebreaker against Don Bosco's Mack Ortner during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
