 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup 2022

Waterloo West's Williams, Team USA win Gold at 3x3 U18 World Cup

  • 0
Sahara Williams gold medal picture

This screen shot shows Waterloo West star Sahara Williams, far left, with her gold medal after she helped Team USA beat Germany in the Gold Medal match at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary on Sunday. 

 

DEBRECEN, Hungary -- Waterloo West senior-to-be Sahara Williams had a huge game as her efforts helped Team USA win the Gold Medal at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup Sunday.

Williams, an Oklahoma commit, scored six times (each regular basket is worth one point, and normal 3-pointers, two) grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots in USA's 21-11 win over Germany in the gold-medal match. 

"So happy. So proud," Waterloo West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas told the Courier. "Congrats to her and her teammates for winning the World Championship at the U18 3-on-3 World Championships. It is a great accomplishment for her and the United States team.

"Sahara made Waterloo and West High School proud this week."

Four of Williams rebounds were offensive rebounds and resulted in a put back for points for Team USA. 

People are also reading…

The squad -- which also featured  KK Arnold of Germantown, Wis., Sarah Strong of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Mikaylah Williams of Bossier City, La. -- never trailed in the game. 

Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley girls state basketball

Members of the West squad, including West's Halli Poock (14) and Sahara Williams (32) celebrate after beating West Des Moines Valley in Class 5A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Williams scored the opening point for USA with an offensive rebound and put back 55 seconds into the game. USA stretched its lead to 12-6 before Germany rallied back into the game getting within 12-10. 

But the American team scored the next five points as they pulled away from the German squad. 

In the semifinals earlier Sunday, USA beat Spain, 21-13, after advancing to the semifinals with a quarterfinal win Saturday over the Netherlands (21-15). 

In pool play, Team USA beat Egypt (16-8), Mongolia (21-10), Kyrgyzstan (21-4) and Ukraine (21-12). 

The title was Team USA's fourth consecutive at the event. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News