Waterloo West's Williams, Team USA win Gold at 3x3 U18 World Cup

DEBRECEN, Hungary -- Waterloo West senior-to-be Sahara Williams had a huge game as her efforts helped Team USA win the Gold Medal at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup Sunday.

Williams, an Oklahoma commit, scored six times (each regular basket is worth one point, and normal 3-pointers, two) grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots in USA's 21-11 win over Germany in the gold-medal match.

"So happy. So proud," Waterloo West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas told the Courier. "Congrats to her and her teammates for winning the World Championship at the U18 3-on-3 World Championships. It is a great accomplishment for her and the United States team.

"Sahara made Waterloo and West High School proud this week."

Four of Williams rebounds were offensive rebounds and resulted in a put back for points for Team USA.

The squad -- which also featured KK Arnold of Germantown, Wis., Sarah Strong of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Mikaylah Williams of Bossier City, La. -- never trailed in the game.

Williams scored the opening point for USA with an offensive rebound and put back 55 seconds into the game. USA stretched its lead to 12-6 before Germany rallied back into the game getting within 12-10.

But the American team scored the next five points as they pulled away from the German squad.

In the semifinals earlier Sunday, USA beat Spain, 21-13, after advancing to the semifinals with a quarterfinal win Saturday over the Netherlands (21-15).

In pool play, Team USA beat Egypt (16-8), Mongolia (21-10), Kyrgyzstan (21-4) and Ukraine (21-12).

The title was Team USA's fourth consecutive at the event.