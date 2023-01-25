 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Waterloo West's Sahara Williams to play in McDonald's All-American game

  • Updated
  • 0
GBBall WC/West 3

Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams lines up for a shot against Xavier on Tuesday at Waterloo.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

Waterloo West senior guard/forward Sahara Williams has been named a McDonald’s All-American and will play in the prestigious annual high school all-star game on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Williams, an Oklahoma commit, will join 23 of the nation’s other top players in the marquee game that will be televised on ESPN.

090122-spt-sahara-williams-2

Waterloo mayor Quentin Hart hands Sahara Williams a key to the city during a celebration in downtown Waterloo of Williams' Gold Medal performance at the FIBA U18 3x3 World Cup in Hungary over the weekend. 

The 23rd ranked player and five-star prospect in the Class of 2023  is averaging 20.5 points, 10 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.6 steals a game for the third-ranked Wahawks.

Williams has scored more than 1,500 points and grabbed more than 600 rebounds in her varsity career. 

She is the first Iowa high school player selected to the game since Caitlin Clark in 2020, and the second Wahawk to ever play in the game joining Gillian Goring who appeared in the 2002 game.

Williams will be joined by Team USA 3x3 U18 World Cup Gold Medal teammates KK Arnold of Germantown, Wis., and Mikaylah Williams of Bossier City, La., in the game.

West and Williams will be next in action Friday when the Wahawks (15-1) host Linn-Mar. The Lions handed West their only loss of the season on Jan. 3, 72-68, in double overtime. 

Tags

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

