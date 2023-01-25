Waterloo West's Sahara Williams to play in McDonald's All-American game

Waterloo West senior guard/forward Sahara Williams has been named a McDonald’s All-American and will play in the prestigious annual high school all-star game on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Williams, an Oklahoma commit, will join 23 of the nation’s other top players in the marquee game that will be televised on ESPN.

The 23rd ranked player and five-star prospect in the Class of 2023 is averaging 20.5 points, 10 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.6 steals a game for the third-ranked Wahawks.

Williams has scored more than 1,500 points and grabbed more than 600 rebounds in her varsity career.

She is the first Iowa high school player selected to the game since Caitlin Clark in 2020, and the second Wahawk to ever play in the game joining Gillian Goring who appeared in the 2002 game.

Williams will be joined by Team USA 3x3 U18 World Cup Gold Medal teammates KK Arnold of Germantown, Wis., and Mikaylah Williams of Bossier City, La., in the game.

West and Williams will be next in action Friday when the Wahawks (15-1) host Linn-Mar. The Lions handed West their only loss of the season on Jan. 3, 72-68, in double overtime.

Photo gallery: Waterloo West's Sahara Williams commits to Oklahoma 030220ho-west-cf-1 Waterloo West vs Johnston girls state basketball Waterloo West vs Johnston girls state basketball Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley girls state basketball Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley girls state basketball Waterloo West vs West Des Moines Valley girls state basketball Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial girls state basketball Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial girls state basketball Waterloo West vs Iowa City West girls state basketball GBBall Waterloo West vs. Iowa City High 7 GBBall Waterloo West vs. Cedar Falls 2 122020-jrubin-cf-west girls-1 Waterloo West vs Waukee state basketball Waterloo West vs Waukee state basketball 030220ho-west-cf-9 030220ho-west-cf-7 022520bp-west-urbandale-bkb-03