Waterloo West will lean on its front line early

WATERLOO – In all of his time at Waterloo West, Lonnie Moore cannot recall a time he has had more beef.
That is in the equation beef = returning offensive linemen.
West returns four of five starters from a team that went 4-5 last year and played two postseason games, beating Fort Dodge in a 4A opener, 24-17.
Levi Russell, Aidan Lemley, Christian Chapman and Evan Schaver all started in 2020, while Cornell Epps start every game at right tackle in 2019 as a sophomore. Epps did not play last year but will return to the Wahawks lineup in 2021.
“Offensive line is a big strength,” Moore said. “In my time, I don’t think we’ve ever had that many returning starters back.”
In addition to the returning starters, Moore said there are three other players that received playing experience last fall on both sides of the line.
Having that type of experience up front should help when it comes to breaking in new skill players, in particular first-year starter Tyree Gardner at quarterback. West also must replace its top two rushers and leading receiver.
“Just like our last couple of quarterbacks we’ve had he has to understand you got to manage the game,” Moore said of Gardner who was an all-metro safety last fall. “He doesn’t have to win it. He doesn’t have to make all the plays. He just has to manage the game while making sure he makes good decisions and make sure the guys trust him back there. That is it.”
Gardner threw four passes last fall completing one for 13 yards. All four of those pass attempts came against Cedar Falls.
“It’s relationships with the guys,” Gardner says of keys to success. “Especially my line. I got to have trust in my line. It will be good…It will be a great experience.”
At running back, Nathan Anderson has the most experience with 21 carries for 102 yards. His 4.9 yards per carry was best among Wahawk runners in 2020. Cavelle Fay, who started at cornerback as a sophomore, will also get carries.
At wide receiver, all-metro linebacker Jeremiah Feahn and Blaine Zikuda are two names to watch. Feahn grabbed 18 passes for 398 yards and three scores as a junior.
Feahn sees it as his job to help keep the Wahawks going in the right direction.
“We can’t play to our opponents pace, but play at ours,” Feahn said. “We have to play fast and hard We have to connect with each other. I have to encourage my teammates and bring them to the same level as everyone else.
“I just want to work hard and set a good example for the younger players.”
Another strength for West should be in the defensive backfield where the Wahawks return Fay and Depree Banks at corner, Gardner at safety and senior Jackson Westemeier who played just two games before a season-ending injury last fall.
Feahn is the team’s top returning tackler has he had 46 last year, including 38 solo. He also had three interceptions.
Moore says the program added a couple of basketball players to the roster that will add some more skill and talent on the field.
“We just got to make sure we are getting better every day,” Moore said. “We are young and it is making sure those guys are ready to and execute. We talk about sweat equity. That is putting in work every day and coming back to work again the next day.
“The basketball kids...those guys are athletes and we will try to get those guys the ball in space and let them go to work.”