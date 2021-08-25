Waterloo West will lean on its front line early

WATERLOO – In all of his time at Waterloo West, Lonnie Moore cannot recall a time he has had more beef.

That is in the equation beef = returning offensive linemen.

West returns four of five starters from a team that went 4-5 last year and played two postseason games, beating Fort Dodge in a 4A opener, 24-17.

Levi Russell, Aidan Lemley, Christian Chapman and Evan Schaver all started in 2020, while Cornell Epps start every game at right tackle in 2019 as a sophomore. Epps did not play last year but will return to the Wahawks lineup in 2021.

“Offensive line is a big strength,” Moore said. “In my time, I don’t think we’ve ever had that many returning starters back.”

In addition to the returning starters, Moore said there are three other players that received playing experience last fall on both sides of the line.

Having that type of experience up front should help when it comes to breaking in new skill players, in particular first-year starter Tyree Gardner at quarterback. West also must replace its top two rushers and leading receiver.