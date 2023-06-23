CEDAR FALLS — Waterloo West rallied late to beat the Cedar Falls Tigers 5-3 in a cross-division Mississippi Valley Conference clash on Thursday night.

The Wahawks (10-14) scored five runs in the final two innings to overcome a 3-0 deficit and secure their first win over the Tigers (10-17) in five years.

West head coach Adam Dehl said it meant a lot for his team to be able to come away with the come-from-behind win.

“They are a rival,” Dehl said. “When someone has beaten you and you cannot seem to get one on them—to get a win up here at their field is special for this group.”

“We have told them all year, ‘You guys are a lineup that is one hit and a big swing away from two runs at all times.’ So, chipping away at leads is not something we cannot do. We just have to not lose focus, stay after it.”

West last beat Cedar Falls 9-3 on June 5, 2018 before the Tigers won the next seven meetings between the two programs.

West did most of its damage in the sixth inning when Bailey Schoepske and Syd Wilson both hit two-run home runs two at-bats apart.

Schoepske sparked the rally with one out in the inning, turning on the first pitch of her at-bat and crushing it over the left field wall at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex. The home run drove in Schoepske’s younger sister Addy Schoepske from first, cutting Cedar Falls’ lead to 3-2.

“On deck, I was saying in my head, ‘This is my last at-bat. Get on base at least,’” Schoepske said. “My dad told me, if it is an inside pitch, hit it to the scoreboard.”

“So, I just took the inside pitch that we have been working on together and dealt it.”

After Addy Wells reached base with a walk following Schoepske’s home run, Wilson erased the Tigers lead, crushing the first pitch of her at-bat over the wall in straight away center.

Leading 4-3 with two outs in the top of the seventh, Addy Schoepske drove in one run with an RBI double to pad the West lead at 5-3.

With no runs on four hits in the first five innings, Dehl credited Cedar Falls pitcher Lexi Trueg for her early dominance in the circle.

“Lexi Trueg pitched us tough,” Dehl said. “She was hitting her spots. She was tough to barrel up. We just had to stay after it and hope she makes a mistake. When she does, take advantage of it.”

“[We] have a lot of confidence. When we get down like that and there is a lot of game left, you just tell them, ‘Chip away at it. Chip away at it. Hold them here and chip away. We will be fine.’”

Cedar Falls stranded one runner in the bottom of the seventh before Savannah Ringheden made the game-winning catch on an infield fly ball.

Dehl said the key to rolling the momentum from Thursday’s win into a string of wins will be for the Wahawks to not overlook their next opponent.

“You hope they do not look past the next opponent,” Dehl said. “You get a big win like this and everybody is up, but if you are not locked in tomorrow Clarksville is going to come right after us. We have to be ready to go and just go one at a time from here on out.”

The Wahawks are immediately back in action on Friday and Saturday at the Don Bosco Softball Invite in Gilbertville with 12 other area teams.

For Cedar Falls, much like West’s late surge, the Tigers surge early in the game, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Gabbie Townsend started a hit parade for the Tigers with a leadoff single. Izzy Walker followed Townsend’s lead with an RBI double as Townsend scored from first.

Sydney Barnett made it back-to-back RBI doubles for the Tigers as she drove in Walker from third.

The Tigers capped off their strong opening statement as Barnett scored on a West error after Lauren Ferguson put the ball in play.

Up next, the Tigers are also set to take part in the Don Bosco Softball Invite on Friday and Saturday.

Linescore Waterloo West 5, Cedar Falls 3 West;000;004;1 - 5;9;2 CF;300;000;0 - 3;8;1 Nia Christoffer and Sydnie Wass. Lexi Trueg, Kennedy Strelow (7) and Sydney Barnett. WP - Christoffer. LP - Trueg. 2B - .West: Ad. Schoepske 2. CF: Walker, Barnett. HR - West: Ba. Schoepske, Wilson.

