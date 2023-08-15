WATERLOO — The Waterloo West boys' golf team hosted the 2023 Wahawk Invite at Irv Warren Golf Course on Tuesday.

West freshman Jackson Stanford took home medalist honors with an 18-hole score of 71 strokes.

Stanford held a two-stroke lead through the front nine with a score of 34 strokes, one under par, behind birdies on hole three, six and seven. The freshman rounded out his day with two birdies on 17 and 18 to finish one under par on the day.

Mason City senior Drew Degabriele took second with a score of 75 strokes.

Dubuque Senior won the team competition with a combined score of 320 strokes, beating Iowa City West by five strokes. Garrett Stangl and Brody Schmidt also complete 18 holes for West.

As a team, the Wahawks came in third with a score of 326. Jay MacCauland finished second on the team, carding an 18-hole score of 80. Colin Leshyshen and Hudson Holloran rounded out West's team score with scores of 88 and 87, respectively.

Mason City placed fourth, carding a combined score of 340. Michael Solberg-Maas carded a 79 to finish second on the Riverhawks. Noah Honn and Will Schissel finished with scores of 91 and 95, respectively, to round out Mason City's varsity scorers. Nathan Berkley and Breyden Baker also represented Mason City.