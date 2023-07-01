WATERLOO — A familiar face greets Frannie and Cece Dehl at third base and Addy and Bailey Schoepske at first base.

When the Dehl sisters reach third base, their dad, Adam Dehl, the Waterloo West head coach is there. The same is true when the Schoepkses get aboard at first as Nate Schoepske, who has served as an assistant coach at West for three years, stands a few feet away in the first base coach’s box.

The chance to see their fathers on the field with them makes for a special experience for each sister duo.

“It is the smile that I want to see when I come around the bases,” Cece said. “He looks very genuinely happy for me as a player. Most of the time, he is happy for the success of the team as a whole, but I feel like it is super personal when I come around the bases and he just looks at me that he is proud of me.”

Frannie similarly described it as a chance to go one-on-one with their father during the action.

“He can congratulate you on just you instead of everybody else,” Frannie said. “That is pretty special.”

According to Adam, the chance to be on the field with his daughters can be a tricky tightrope to walk.

“Watching them play is just fun,” Adam said. “Sometimes I have to make sure that I do not get caught up watching them and make sure that I am coaching.”

“When they arrive over at third base, it is business as usual. We talk about what is going on in the game, what they need to be focused on, how many outs there are, coming off in foul territory, scoring on a pass ball, tagging on a fly, we have those conversations, so it is fresh in their minds.”

For the Schoepskes, Addy, a freshman, and Bailey, a junior, lead West in extra-base hits with 13 and nine, respectively, and therefore spend more of their time on-base racing by their dad at first, they too get that special opportunity.

“It is nice to see the success between both of our eyes rounding first,” Bailey said.

However, both the Schoepskes pointed to pros and cons that exist with the coach-daughter relationship.

According to Addy, it can be a challenge to hear the feedback of a coach come from her father.

“It is harder when you are hearing it from your parents,” Addy said. “You hear it off the field and on the field.”

“They can see it on and off the field—the work that you put in. Before we go to hit, we go an hour early to do soft toss. They see that, but they also see the hard work we put in in practice.”

Bailey continued and said accepting Nate’s feedback and not talking back and “thinking she is right” can be a difficult challenge for her.

Although he has coached them since they were five-years-old, Nate laughingly noted that getting his daughters to listen to him presents one of the biggest challenges in coaching Addy and Bailey.

He also said he knows just how much work they put in on a day-to-day basis and called it an unforgettable experience.

“I watch both of these girls hit every single day,” Nate said. “They hit balls that leave the yard fast. It is a great experience. I will never forget it.

“Coaching your daughters is tough because you hate to see when they fail. You only want to see them succeed, right? Living and moving on with the ups and downs. This is a game with more downs than ups. So, when the ups come, we have to celebrate it.”

The Dehls shared a similar experience when it comes to their relationship.

Cece said getting to discuss and review games longer than other players has helped her to a career year which includes a tie for the team-high in home runs with three, a .311 batting average and 14 RBIs. But it also opens her and Frannie up to additional criticism.

“We get time with him where he might be extra hard on us because he is our dad,” Cece said. “But he coaches us a lot more than he can with anybody else which is a luxury.”

“We spend more time with him than anyone. After every game, we go home and spend probably an hour talking about the game which the other girls do not get to do. We brainstorm, work through kinks or issues we may have had in the game.”

Frannie also highlighted the additional time with their coach as a benefit even though he may also lead to receiving more criticism.

“He is really tough on us,” Frannie said. “He gives us more criticism than anybody else because he expects more out of us. But, honestly, it is kind of nice because getting that constructive criticism helps you really grow as a player.”

Frannie, a freshman who bats leadoff for the Wahawks, sits in second on the team with a batting average of .370—up .120 from last season.

Inside that additional time as coach and player lies the biggest challenge for Adam.

“For me, that is my challenge,” Adam said. “To treat them the same way that I treat the other players on the team. Make sure that I am giving them the same grace or leeway that I am giving to other kids and not always expecting so much of them.”

In the end, Adam said the biggest effect he sees from the extra time he, Cece and Frannie can spend going over games and practice is a greater sense of confidence in his daughters on the field.

“Having your kids on the diamond is really hard to describe,” Adam said. “When they come up to the plate, I am always happy to see that it is them. They understand me. They understand what I am looking for them to do and they give their best effort to make sure we have the best chance to win.”

Granted the pros and cons, both the Schoepskes and Dehls put immense value on the memories they forged through their unique relationships as a dad coaching their daughters and a daughter coached by their dads.

“I am really close with both my parents, but especially my dad,” Cece said. “He knows me at my best and my worst. He reads like I do not think any other coach would which is really helpful. He also knows how to get on me like any other coach probably would not.”

“It makes big wins more personal because I have both my sister and my dad with me.”