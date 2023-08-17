WATERLOO — The Waterloo West Wahawks enter the 2023 football season with expectations in the rafters—literally.

West head coach Lonnie Moore described the Wahawks’ goals for the upcoming football season as playing 14 games and hanging a banner in Robert S. Siddens Gymnasium.

Only two teams in class 5A play 14 games in a football season. To accomplish such a goal, the Wahawks would need to advance to the state championship game in the UNI-Dome.

Moore knows a lot must happen before West can make it to game No. 14.

“To do that, we have to do some key things,” Moore said. “We have to make the playoffs. We have not made the playoffs in the last couple of years. We want to change that and put a banner in our gym.

That leads to playing 14. We want to make sure we take care of that. We have different goals that we have as a team, but those are some goals that we are looking to try and achieve this year.”

Thus, Moore said he and the Wahawks are going to take things one game at a time.

He also noted that the Wahawks come into the 2023 season ready to improve on a 3-6 season in 2022.

Moore described his team as one of the more hungry teams he has had at West and the most in the last three or four years. Citing six or seven three to four-year contributors, Moore said West’s seniors “want to do something before they leave” after missing the playoffs the previous two seasons.

“We are really excited with the experience we have back,” Moore said. “This group of guys was not happy with how we finished up with play last year. They want to make sure they change that and put more W’s in the win column.”

The majority of West’s experience shows up on the defensive side of the ball where the Wahawks return nine of 11 starters from the 2022 season.

Moore added that, in addition to their experience, the Wahawks sport depth on defense as well.

“We have most of our experience on defense,” Moore said. “Right now, at the linebacker spot, we have four to five guys that we believe we can rotate in…we have some other guys who can come in and spell them some reps on defense...We can spell some guys and get them some rest.”

Moore pointed to seniors Branden Bauler and Andrew Kline as key pieces in the linebacking corps for West. He also mentioned sophomores Torian Doss and Detzin McMurrin as up and coming playmakers at the position.

In spite of a wealth of potential contributors at linebacker, Moore said he has the highest hopes for the Wahawks defensive line.

“We have seven, eight guys we can rotate in there,” Moore said. “We think that is going to be very key for us up front. We are excited about our defense.”

West returns all four of its starters along the defensive line in Dalton Aldrich, Drew Hundley, Treyvon Higham and Keegan Nystrom. The Wahawks returning quartet up front represent 60% of West’s sacks last year and 40% of tackles for loss.

Moore highlighted safety Jacob Muller as the leader of the secondary and described him as one guy to watch on the Wahawks defense after he recorded 36.5 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery in his junior year.

On offense, the Wahawks face the tall task of finding a new starting quarterback, replacing starting running back Cavelle Fay and leading receiver Depree Banks.

“Right now, we have a few guys that are battling for those spots,” Moore said. “So, we are letting those guys battle it out. We are going to take our time in making decisions especially at the quarterback spot…

There is a lot of competition offensively. We want those things to play out to see what the final tally will be at the end.”

At quarterback, Moore said junior Brady Dean and senior Wesley Evans are jockeying for the starting job during preseason practices.

“We have two guys who are doing a great job in Brady Dean…and Wesley Evans,” Moore said. “Both guys have really been working hard over the summer—really been learning and getting better. They both have made big improvements since last year.

That is what competition really does. It gets those guys to make improvements individually so that they can help the team.”

Neither Dean nor Evans attempted a pass at the varsity level last year.

Though neither brings significant varsity experience to the table—Evans recorded four rushing attempts in 2022—Moore said he is pleased with what he has seen from both of his options at quarterback.

“They are both smart guys,” Moore said. “We are looking for somebody that is going to be a smart individual, who can run our offense, get guys where they need to be, do not make any mistakes—we are trying to limit the mistakes at that position. Last year, we turned the ball over way too many times. So, we are just trying to make sure we can limit those…That is what we are looking for from both of those guys.”

He added that it will be a close call but hopes to have a decision made by the Wahawks scrimmage with Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday, August 18 or shortly thereafter.

At running back, Moore said he expects Bauler to emerge as the top option in the backfield after rushing for 164 yards on 29 carries—a 5.7 yard per carry average—in 2022.

“Being on varsity for three years has helped him to know exactly what he is doing,” Moore said. “He is a north-south runner. I really like that. He does not play too much in the backfield. He gets downhill and makes his move after he is passed the line of scrimmage which is really good for us.

He can also pass block. He is very physical…He is one of our more physical guys who can take care of and help with the pass protection.”

West opens the 2023 season with its 111th meeting with Waterloo East on Friday, August 25. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

According to Moore, the rivalry matchup allows both teams to start the season with a sense of urgency in a battle for bragging rights. He also noted that he expects the Trojans to field one of its better teams in recent memory which offers further intrigue to the matchup.

2023 Waterloo West Football Schedule

Aug. 25—Waterloo East, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1—@Dubuque Hempstead, 7:15 p.m., Sept. 8—@Davenport Central, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15—Davenport North, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22—@Waukee NW, 7 p.m., Sept. 29—Marshalltown, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6—Valley, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13—@Iowa City Liberty, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20—Ottumwa, 7:30 p.m.