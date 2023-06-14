WATERLOO — The Waterloo West (7-10) softball team entered a Wednesday clash with Class 2A No. 15 Columbus Catholic (16-5) confident.

Last Friday, the Wahawks remained competitive in a pair of losses to Class 5A top dog Ankeny Centennial, kick-starting the team’s confidence according to head coach Adam Dehl.

“You think of a loss not building confidence, but in that situation they came in, they were impressive,” Dehl said. “You cannot take anything away from Akeny (Centennial), but we hung with them both games until the end.”

“That gave our kids a little bit of confidence. To know that is what the best looks like and, if you can emulate that or get as close to that as you can, you will win a lot of games.”

That confidence turned into solid hitting on Tuesday in a pair of wins over Iowa City High and a 12-2 win over Columbus on Wednesday.

“We have—this week—been hitting the ball really well,” Dehl said. “Just concentrating, staying back and driving through the ball and good things are happening.”

Against the Sailors, West erupted in the top of the second after a scoreless first inning, scoring five runs on five hits.

Sydney Wilson started the rally with a leadoff single. Bailey Schoepkse followed Wilson’s single with a two-run home run over the wall in left center. Schoepske said she felt obligated to hit the home run after a light-hearted, pregame comment from Dehl

“He said…the past three years we have been here, I have hit a home run every time we played them,” Bailey said. “So, I felt obligated to…At first, I could not see [the home run] because of the sun, but, after I heard everyone cheering, I was relieved for my first one of the season.”

Cece Dehl made it back-to-back home runs as she put her second home run of the season which also cleared the wall in left field. As she rounded third base, the senior held up three fingers a la Steph Curry to signify her third home run of the season and third in her prep career.

She credited her offseason for helping cultivate her power hitting in her final season.

“For me, what has really helped is the offseason,” Cece said. “I put in a lot of work—everybody put in a lot more work compared to the past few years. We did pool workouts which helped with strength”

She continued and highlighted the contributions of parent volunteers that worked with the Wahawks during the offseason.

“Jaimie Van Erem did a lot of aggressive workouts with us in the offseason,” Cece said. “Ryan Christoffer…he tweaked my swing a little bit. I think those little changes over the winter helped.”

Leading 3-0, Frannie Dehl drove in Emma Beckman, who courtesy ran for Nia Christoffer, by grounding into a fielder’s choice. Addy Schoepske capped off the inning with an RBI single to score Savannah Ringheden.

West added one more run in the top of the third as Cece Dehl hit an RBI single to score Syd Wilson from third.

Trailing 6-0, the Sailors mustered a response in the bottom of the third, scoring two runs on three hits behind doubles from Myka Bromley and Ella Smith. Haile Frost drove in Bromley, who led off the inning with a single.

West answered the Sailors pair of runs with two runs of its own in the top of the fourth. Bailey Schoepske delivered two runs on an RBI single with the bases-loaded and two outs.

Leading 8-2, the Wahawks added four more unanswered runs over the course of the final three innings to push their final advantage to 12-2.

“[Columbus] was well prepared,” Dehl said. “In this instance, we just showed a little bit more maturity. We are an older team. We came in, we did our thing and we were not really worried about what they were doing.”

“Our schedule is pretty tough. We have two ranked opponents this week…There is no hiding. We have to go right after them. We have to clean up our mistakes.”

Columbus head coach Ryan Regenold said the game against West offer the Sailors a chance to prepare for the Dodger Invitational in Fort Dodge this weekend. The tournament boasts 11 ranked teams in its 16-team field.

“We are going down to Fort Dodge this weekend to play the toughest competition in the state,” Regenold said. “Everybody is going to be a tough game. Playing teams like [West] is a great segue…That is the kind of competition we are going to see all weekend.”

“After this weekend, we will have a better idea of how for real we really are. Or, if we have a lot more growing to do. We are half way through the year. Our record looks really good, but we are pretty darn banged up. We need to get some people healthy and put our best lineup on the field.”

Linescore West 12, Columbus 2 West;051;220;2 - 12;13;1 Col;002;000;0 - 2;5;2 Nia Christoffer and Sydnie Wass. Myka Bromley, Haile Frost (3) and Shyann Peters. WP - Christoffer. LP - Bromley. 2B - West: Ringheden. Col: Bromley, Smith. 3B - West: Fr. Dehl. HR - West: Ba. Schoepske, Ce. Dehl.

