WATERLOO — Waterloo West (6-16) watched as their rival, the East Trojans (11-10), celebrated in grandiose fashion after beating the Wahawks, last Tuesday.

Though East later forfeited the win due to a pitch count violation, that image replayed in the minds of the Wahawks according to junior catcher Tayvon Homolar as they prepared for the next installment in the rivalry on Tuesday.

“It is just a rivalry game,” Homolar said. “It happens in every sport. It is East vs. West. I love the East side. We are all Waterloo, but I love when West takes it.”

“[East’s celebration] drove us a lot. We were talking about it all week. But, we did not want to let all the drama get to us.”

With the Trojans’ celebration motivating them and a strong outing on the mound from Brenner Ortman, the Wahawks managed a 4-3 win over the Trojans on Tuesday night. Ortman threw 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

Homolar went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and a triple to help power West to the victory.

West head coach Tom Ulses said it felt good for West to get the victory and praised the quality of the baseball played by both teams.

“It was a great, well-played game by both teams,” Ulses said. “I am really excited and really excited for our boys to pull through in a one-run game.”

West jumped ahead immediately in the top of the first as a leadoff walk from Cael Caughron, who swiped second and third on an East throwing error, put the Wahawks in business. Tayvon Homolar drove in Caughron with a double, Josh Willis drove in Kaden McConnell, the courtesy runner for Homolar, with a single and Jesse Alcorn drove in Parker Engstrom while grounding into a fielder’s choice.

Ulses described the strong, fast start as a point of emphasis for West throughout the season.

“Sometimes we do not do that, but tonight it was awesome,” Ulses said. “When we got those three on the board, it kind of broke the ice right away.”

East did not muster a response until the bottom of the second as Gavin Peters managed to score Tye Schellhorn, who hit a leadoff triple, from third with an outfield single.

With their lead trimmed to 3-1, the Wahawks responded with one run from McConnell on one hit and two Trojans’ errors, pushing their lead to 4-1.

The Trojans responded in the third with two runs on three hits and two West errors. Maddox Harn followed up a leadoff single from Gavin Peters with an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-2. Three at-bats later, Caleb Peters delivered with an RBI double with two outs to bring East within one run heading into the final two innings of play.

The Wahawks held on to their one-run lead over the final two innings, securing the win and improving to 6-16 on the season with back-to-back wins.

The win, combined with a 3-2 win over 2022 State Tournament qualifier Iowa City Liberty on Monday night, can potentially serve as a launch pad for the Wahawks, who struggled through the first month of the season.

“We have struggled in the last couple years winning close games, winning games,” Ulses said. “So—really building momentum, learning how to win—that is extremely important for us. We have that momentum going and we want to keep moving forward in the last half of the season.”

“We want to just keep working to limit our mistakes, keep getting better every day and good things will happen for us.”

In the other dugout, East head coach Eric Jesse said he found a lot to like about the Trojans performance in spite of the loss.

“I thought we hit the heck out of the ball tonight,” Jesse said. “We ran into some barrels right at guys. We had guys on—Ty Schellhorn had a nice piece down the line just right at [the third baseman]. Even in the last inning, we had two hard hit balls hit right at their centerfielder.”

“We played well enough to win. We gave them a free run in the fourth inning that ended up being the difference. That is baseball. You cannot give teams free runs...I have nothing bad to say about my guys’ effort tonight.”

Jesse added that he talked with his team about not letting the game take away the momentum the Trojans’ built going into the game with four straight wins prior to Tuesday’s contest.

“One game does not define our season,” Jesse said. “We have a lot of games left…We will see where we are at at the end of the year. These guys are hungry. We want to win a lot of games here that have not been won here in a long time. There is no question we have the chance to do it. We just have to bring that energy. If we play like we did tonight, we are going to win a lot more ball games.”

Linescore West 4, East 3 West;301;000;0 - 4;9;3 East;010;020;0 - 3;6;3 Brenner Ortman, Cael Caughron (5) and Tayvon Homolar. Maddox Harn, Ty Schellhorn (7) and Justin Thomas. WP - X. LP - X. 2B - West: Homolar. East: Ca. Peters. 3B - West: Homolar. East: Schellhorn.

