WATERLOO — Waterloo West figured out a winning formula.

Winners of their last two games, the Wahawks (8-15) executed the same formula—a quick start offensively and solid defense—on Thursday night in a 6-4 win over Cedar Falls (13-9). The win marked West’s first over Cedar Falls in two years as the Wawahks last beat the Tigers on June 2, 2021.

West head coach Tom Ulses said he was very proud of his team amid a three-game winning streak.

“They did a great job—our batters—of starting hot, but hitting the ball hard,” Ulses said. “We hit a lot of solid balls to right field so we are going the other way…Before the game we talked about how important it would be to hit hard line drives, hard contact, not put it up in that wind. They did a great job with the game plan.”

“Coming into the season, we did not have a lot of confidence in what we were doing and who we are. As we have continued to work, the kids have done a great job of buying in to sticking together, continuing to get better. They are seeing some of the fruits of their work right now.”

West’s start on Thursday included two runs in the bottom of the first during a rally that nearly never got a chance to happen.

With two outs and runners on first and second, eighth grader Thomas Gettman opened the scoring with a single that just cleared the outstretched glove of a leaping Jack Murphy to score Kaden McConnell, who courtesy ran for Tayvon Homolar.

“It felt good that I could put a run on the board,” Gettman said. “We definitely needed it against a good team like that.”

“We had to jump on them early…We wanted to beat CF really bad. They are one of our biggest rivals. So, we just felt really energetic when we got those runs really early on.”

Jesse Alcorn made it 2-0 with an RBI on a sequence in which he reached base via a Cedar Falls error. Parker Engstrom scored on the play.

Alcorn’s RBI started a trend of Wahawks scoring off Cedar Falls errors as West tallied four runs on three errors in the bottom of the second.

After Cedar Falls managed one run in response in the top of the first on a Payton Marsh single, West climbed out to a 6-1 lead.

Gettman drove in one more run on another single. Josh Willis also plated a run with a single. Tayvon Homolar drove in a run as he put the ball in play that caused a Cedar Falls error. Engstrom also scored as a throwing error on a Willis steal attempt allowed Engstrom to steal home from third.

Ulses described Gettman’s two early RBIs as “big time” and said he was happy to see him hit his way out of a slump.

“Thomas did a great job,” Ulses said. “He has been struggling a little bit with the bat. It is a long season, being an eighth grader. Great job by him to continuing to work at it and barrel a couple balls up really nice.”

Cedar Falls managed to plate a run in the top of the fifth on a West error after two scoreless innings. Logan Wroe put the ball in play while Tate Hermansen scored from second to cut the West lead to 6-2.

Brady Dean powered the Wahawks defense through the first five innings, allowing just two hits and two runs—one earned—with five strikeouts.

“I knew, as a pitcher, my job was to locate on my strikes,” Dean said. “We executed really well tonight.”

“We have been working for the past two years. We have been through a lot. This team has worked really hard to get to this point…We knew that if we could pick up our hitting—because it has been struggling…it was going to be a good night.”

The Wahawks held on, surviving a late rally from Cedar Falls which saw two runs score and the potential go-ahead run come to the plate before West sealed a 6-4 win.

“Great job by Brady Dean, starting the game off for us,” Ulses said. “[He] really competed well for us. His last start out, he struggled a little bit. We were trying to get him back out because he had been throwing really well this year.”

“Jake [Jolley] came in and gave us a great job of relief…The last two times Josh Willis has come in in relief he has done a great job.”

For Cedar Falls, Tigers head coach Brett Williams highlighted his team’s self-inflicted wounds as the biggest difference-maker in the loss.

“We kind of had a game like this on Tuesday…where we did not help ourselves out,” Williams said. “That is where we are at right now. We have to be able to help each other out. We had chances in the first inning to make some plays that would get us out of an inning…and we did not.”

“That is something we need to focus on.”

Williams added that he felt the Tigers needed more energy at the beginning of the game akin to what Cedar Falls showed in its ill-fated, seventh-inning rally.

“We just kind of looked like maybe we were not ready to go,” Williams said. “Now, we have our eyes open a little bit.”

“We did not quit. That is the sign of a team that can be great. We did not quit…That is what I do appreciate about these guys. We competed a little bit there, got after it, made it a little bit interesting.”

Williams closed by describing the Tigers as “lucky” that they get a chance to face the same Waterloo West team tomorrow night on Cedar Falls’ home field at 7 p.m.

“The nice thing is we get to come back tomorrow and maybe redeem ourselves,” Williams said. “The hope is we play good baseball innings one and two. I think if we do that the things will take care of themselves…We have to learn how to compete. We have had the same goal the entire year. We want to be a state tournament team.”

“We believe we have the talent. Now, we have to execute that—the process. This does not change—one game does not change the process or the plan. But, we have to comeback.”

Linescore West 6, Cedar Falls 4 CF;010;010;2 - 4;6;4 West;240;000;X - 6;9;1 Shae Buskohl, Derek Woods (6) and Maddox Strassburg. Brady Dean, Jake Jolley (6), Josh Willis (7) and Tayvon Homolar. WP - Dean. LP - Buskohl. SV - Willis. 2B - CF: Hermansen. West: Caughron, Al. Willis.

