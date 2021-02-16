Waterloo West prevails over Wahlert in 3OT on memorable senior night

WATERLOO --- Waterloo West's basketball team had a senior night to remember Tuesday inside Siddens Gymnasium.

The veterans on West's team simply refused to be denied during an 89-88 triple-overtime victory against Dubuque Wahlert.

The Wahawks overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to extend this marathon contest. Mitch Fordyce was the lead scorer for the first time this season with 25 points.

West's center Amar Kuljuhovic displayed consistent toughness and hit a clutch 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game into its first overtime. Shuntavis Wortham knocked down a timely 3-pointer in the second OT. Colby Adams drew two charges late in the game and ignited the Wahawks with four points in the third extra period.

Michael Robinson Jr. directed West's offense throughout the night and hit clutch free throws down the stretch. Luke Fordyce also displayed fire and passion during several Wahawk possessions.

Finally, Nate Ewell sealed the victory with a free throw with one second remaining.

