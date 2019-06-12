WATERLOO — Ashley Berinobis has been recommended to the Waterloo Board of Education to be named the next head volleyball coach at West High School.
Berinobis is a graduate of East High School and has served as an assistant JV volleyball coach and assistant varsity volleyball coach at West. In addition, she has served as a head club volleyball coach for many years.
Dr. Anthony W. Pappas, director of athletics at West High School, said, “We are very excited to have Ashley Berinobis take over our volleyball program. We feel she will continue to lead our volleyball program in an upward and positive direction. Her ties to West High School are an asset that will help her continue to move our volleyball program forward.”
