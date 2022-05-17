 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Waterloo West junior Sahara Williams commits to Oklahoma

Waterloo West's Sahara Williams (33) and the rest of the Wahawks celebrate their last-minute 51-49 win over Cedar Falls in Class 5A first-round action of the Iowa state basketball championships played Monday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

WATERLOO -- Waterloo West junior guard-forward Sahara Williams announced on social media Tuesday afternoon she has committed to play basketball at the Oklahoma. 

Waterloo West vs Johnston girls state basketball

West's Sahara Williams fall on Johnston's Aaliyah Riley while trying to get a rebound during Waterloo West vs Johnston Class 5A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Williams who had multiple Power-5 conference offers, including USC, has helped lead the Wahawks to three consecutive Class 5A state tournaments, including a state runner-up appearance this winter where the 5-foot-11 Williams scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a loss to Johnston. 

In three state tournament games this winter, Williams averaged 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. 

Waterloo West junior Sahara Williams has committed to Oklahoma to play women's basketball.

This season, Williams averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.7 steals per game. In her career, Williams has 1,169 points, 502 rebounds, 274 assists and 231 steals. 

Oklahoma is coached by former Drake head coach Jennie Baranczyk. 

