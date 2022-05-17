Waterloo West junior Sahara Williams commits to Oklahoma

WATERLOO -- Waterloo West junior guard-forward Sahara Williams announced on social media Tuesday afternoon she has committed to play basketball at the Oklahoma.

Williams who had multiple Power-5 conference offers, including USC, has helped lead the Wahawks to three consecutive Class 5A state tournaments, including a state runner-up appearance this winter where the 5-foot-11 Williams scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a loss to Johnston.

In three state tournament games this winter, Williams averaged 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds a game.

This season, Williams averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.7 steals per game. In her career, Williams has 1,169 points, 502 rebounds, 274 assists and 231 steals.

Oklahoma is coached by former Drake head coach Jennie Baranczyk.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

