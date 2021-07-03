Waterloo West celebrates magical 1991 baseball season

WATERLOO – It was one of the signature moments in the magical summer of 1991.
The top-ranked Waterloo West Wahawks were facing Lewis Central in a state semifinal matchup in Marshalltown.
West’s Josh Keister stepped to the plate in the fourth inning and delivered. He blasted a three-run homer to center field.
And that put a huge smile on the face of veteran Wahawk coach Roger Hoel.
“Are we having fun yet?” Hoel said excitedly while looking into his team’s dugout.
Waterloo West had plenty of fun that weekend. The Wahawks pounded Lewis Central 16-0 and followed one night later by downing Des Moines East 5-3 to capture the Class 4A state baseball title.
Nearly 30 years after making history, the 1991 state baseball champions from West High were honored between games of a Wahawk home doubleheader Friday night against Linn-Mar.
That record-setting squad remains the only West baseball team to win a state title.
Meeting for the third time in seven days, Waterloo West toppled No. 9 Cedar Falls Wednesday, 16-6, its second victory in series.
“It seems like just yesterday, doesn’t it?” a smiling Hoel joked Friday night. “Being back here at West, it definitely brings back some great memories. That was such an enjoyable team to coach. It was a very deep team with a lot of excellent players. We had good players at every position and we had good backup players. The guys on that team had great camaraderie and it was just a super group of young men. It was a really fun year, that’s for sure.”
The powerful Wahawk lineup combined to hit 38 homers during the 1991 season while compiling an impressive 41-4 overall record. West owned a .336 team batting average and its pitching staff had an earned-run average of just 1.89.
West pitcher Mike Irvine earned the win in the state semifinal game that went just five innings because of the 10-run rule. He went three innings in that game.
Irvine was the winning pitcher again the next night. He made his second straight start, striking out seven batters over five innings. Irvine, a senior right-hander, was a first team all-state selection.
Irvine, who went on to pitch for the University of Northern Iowa, went 12-0 as a senior for West. Irvine was drafted in the 17th round by the San Diego Padres in 1995.
“Mike was tremendous for us in 1991,” Hoel said Friday. “He really stepped up that season. We asked a lot out of him at the state tournament, but he really came through.”
West left-hander Scott Eibey came on to pitch the sixth and seventh innings in the state title game to collect the save.
Eibey gutted it out in the championship game despite being slowed by a sore back. He struck out the final batter of the game on a 3-2 fastball to clinch the state championship for the Wahawks.
“We had a complete team – we had pitching, we had defense and we had a great offense with power. We had a little bit of everything,” Eibey said during the reunion Friday. “Everything finally came together for us that season. To be able to end the game with a strikeout against their No. 3 hitter, it was a great feeling. I remember throwing my glove up into the air before celebrating on the field with my teammates. It’s one of those moments in life that you will always cherish.”
Hoel appreciated Eibey’s toughness in the title game.
“Scott’s back felt good tonight,” a smiling Hoel told reporters after the game. “I can’t say enough about our pitchers. That’s a lot of pressure on some young kids.”
Eibey went on to pitch collegiately at Northern Iowa before being an eighth-round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 1995. He pitched professionally for seven years, reaching as high as the Class AA level.
“It’s so awesome to be back here at West,” Eibey said Friday. “I have so many great memories from my high school days. Everybody on that state championship team got along great – there weren’t a lot of big egos or anything. We played really well as a team and it was a blast being a part of it.”
West scored all five of its runs in the 1991 title game in a pivotal fourth inning. Chad Roethler connected on a three-run homer for the Wahawks en route to being named the tournament’s most valuable player.
Roethler’s homer was a titanic shot that sailed well over the left-field fence. It was his eighth homer of the season.
Photos: Waterloo West baseball vs. Waterloo East, June 8
BBall West vs. East 2
BBall West vs. East 1
BBall West vs. East 3
BBall West vs. East 4
BBall West vs. East 5
BBall West vs. East 6
BBall West vs. East 7
BBall West vs. East 8
BBall West vs. East 9
BBall West vs. East 10
BBall West vs. East 11
BBall West vs. East 12
“We had a lot of power in that lineup – it was really impressive,” Hoel said Friday. “We had 10 different kids hit home runs that year and we hit a few big ones down at the state tournament. Our lineup, one through nine, was really good. We had a lot of kids who could swing the bat.”
Roethler was joined on the Class 4A all-tournament team in 1991 by Keister, Irvine, outfielder Dave Susong and catcher Doug Dehl.
“We were all best friends and we hung out all the time together,” Susong said Friday night. “It was a special team that really came together. Coach Hoel really stressed the basics and fundamentals. I remember having to do 50 bunts every day at practice – we knew how to bunt. We worked hard on different situations that would come up in games and it paid off for us. Our coaches had us prepared.”
Hoel earned coaching wins No. 450 and 451 that year at state. Just four teams qualified for state in each class at that time.
“We’re pretty business-like, but we want our kids to have fun,” Hoel told Don Kruse of the Waterloo Courier after the semifinals. “That’s what this game is all about. We would hope they would get some enjoyment out of playing.”
Waterloo West athletic director Dr. Anthony Pappas recalled the memorable run the Wahawks embarked on in the summer of 1991.
“We are really proud of the West High state championship baseball team,” Pappas said Friday. “They were a tremendous team that I enjoyed watching. I was very proud to be there the night they won the championship. They were truly a bright, shining light for West High School in 1991.”
Susong, a first team all-state selection, said there was no magic formula to West’s success during that championship season.
“We just had some great ballplayers who worked extremely hard,” he said. “We had a loaded roster – we had a strong starting lineup, we had five really good pitchers and we had two all-state caliber catchers. It was really gratifying to work so hard for a goal and have your dreams come true. And to win a state title with some of your best friends as teammates, you couldn’t ask for much more.”