Waterloo West celebrates magical 1991 baseball season

The powerful Wahawk lineup combined to hit 38 homers during the 1991 season while compiling an impressive 41-4 overall record. West owned a .336 team batting average and its pitching staff had an earned-run average of just 1.89.

West pitcher Mike Irvine earned the win in the state semifinal game that went just five innings because of the 10-run rule. He went three innings in that game.

Irvine was the winning pitcher again the next night. He made his second straight start, striking out seven batters over five innings. Irvine, a senior right-hander, was a first team all-state selection.

Irvine, who went on to pitch for the University of Northern Iowa, went 12-0 as a senior for West. Irvine was drafted in the 17th round by the San Diego Padres in 1995.

“Mike was tremendous for us in 1991,” Hoel said Friday. “He really stepped up that season. We asked a lot out of him at the state tournament, but he really came through.”

West left-hander Scott Eibey came on to pitch the sixth and seventh innings in the state title game to collect the save.

Eibey gutted it out in the championship game despite being slowed by a sore back. He struck out the final batter of the game on a 3-2 fastball to clinch the state championship for the Wahawks.