Waterloo West announces new head wrestling coach

WATERLOO -- Waterloo West High School announced the hiring of the Wahawks new head wrestling coach, Tuesday.

According to a press release, Bradley Maas will serve as the West head wrestling coach following approval from the Waterloo School Board.

Prior to being named head coach of the Wahawks, Maas served as an assistant wrestling coach at Southwest Minnesota State and New Hampton High School after graduating from Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2017.

While in college, Maas competed as a member of the Mavericks wrestling team from 2012-17.

He was named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Academic Second Team a three time NSIC All-Academic team member and amassed a 27-45 record wrestling in the 157 and 165 weight classes.

West director of athletics Dr. Anthony W. Pappas said, in a press release, the school is excited by the hiring of Maas.

“His extensive background in wrestling will serve him well as he leads our wrestling program," Pappas said. "His leadership, hard work, and high standards will be an asset to our program and to West High School.”

