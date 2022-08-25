Waterloo star, team USA advance to quarterfinals at FIBA World Cup

DEBRECEN, Hungary — The United States women's U18 three-on-three basketball team advanced to the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals.

Waterloo West standout Sahara Williams helped guide the US team to wins over Egypt, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine with an 11.25 average margin of victory.

With a perfect 4-0 record in pool play, the United States will take on the Netherlands in the quarterfinal round. The Netherlands went 3-1 in pool play, falling to France, the only other undefeated team remaining, 18-16, on Thursday.

Williams, an Oklahoma commit, started all four games for the United States during pool play.

She also earned some praise on social media for her play during the tournament.