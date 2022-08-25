 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo star, team USA advance to quarterfinals at FIBA World Cup

Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial girls state basketball

West's Sahara Williams drives down court past Centennial's Jaeden Pratt during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

DEBRECEN, Hungary — The United States women's U18 three-on-three basketball team advanced to the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals.

Waterloo West standout Sahara Williams helped guide the US team to wins over Egypt, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine with an 11.25 average margin of victory.

With a perfect 4-0 record in pool play, the United States will take on the Netherlands in the quarterfinal round. The Netherlands went 3-1 in pool play, falling to France, the only other undefeated team remaining, 18-16, on Thursday.

Williams, an Oklahoma commit, started all four games for the United States during pool play.

She also earned some praise on social media for her play during the tournament.

