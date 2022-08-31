Waterloo celebrates Waterloo West's Sahara Williams with a parade

WATERLOO – West High senior basketball ace Sahara Williams got a hero’s welcome and a key to the city Wednesday after helping Team USA win the gold medal at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Hungary on Sunday.

A parade traveling along Fourth Street and ending at Lincoln Park celebrated an athlete who brought pride not only to the community and the school, but to the nation as a whole.

“She made the country proud, her and her teammates. They really, really played well and dominated the three-on-three,” said West High coach Dr. Anthony Pappas. “They didn’t really have a close game, but it really showed the talent. They really played hard and played well together, so yeah, they made the USA proud, no doubt about that.”

“Deep down inside, I always knew I could accomplish great things,” Williams said. “I didn’t know how fast they would come to me because it’s a slow grind. You’ve got to be patient. That’s what I did, and my hard work’s just [paying] off and I couldn’t be more proud of myself.”

Fans of Waterloo basketball are familiar with Williams’ talents on the court. In her junior year, she scored 493 points, grabbed 168 rebounds and dished out 135 assists, helping lead West to a state runner-up finish in Class 5A, the biggest in Iowa.

It was time to show what she could do on the international level and after a successful tryout, she was selected for Team USA.

After helping defeat Egypt, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, and Ukraine, Williams and her team beat the Netherlands and Spain in the quarterfinals and semifinals before facing Germany on Sunday. Williams scored six times (with each basket worth one point, and three-pointers worth two), got five rebounds and made two blocks in the finals to help her team earn a 21-12 victory. Four of Williams’ rebounds were offensive, leading to more points for Team USA.

At the parade, Williams reflected on her time playing in Hungary and what it meant to represent her country. She also reflected on teammates KK Arnold of Germantown, Wis., Sarah Strong of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Mikaylah Williams of Bossier City, La., all of whom pulled together with her to win it all.

“It was really fun, actually. I liked it. The culture was great, the people there, they love the USA, so every time they saw those three letters, they were just ecstatic,” Williams said. “They always wanted to take pictures with us, they loved us, they cheered for us.”

While she’s enjoying the moment, Williams is pivoting to the 2022-23 season. Reunited with fellow Wahawk seniors Halli Poock and Sierra “CeCe” Moore, they’re primed and ready for one last shot at the state title before graduation.

“I’m beyond ready,” Williams said. “Making it three years, hopefully making it four isn’t easy to do … but since I’ve been in Waterloo West High, we’ve always made history. From my freshman year, sophomore year and junior year, so we’re chasing that state title and we’re just going to keep doing what we’ve got to do. We’re going to keep grinding.”

Williams has committed to playing basketball for Oklahoma next year.