Walker, Ollendieck, Wolf named to boys' all-state team

Three metro basketball players were named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state basketball team.
Leading the way was Waterloo West senior point guard DaQuavion Walker with a first team all-state honor in Class 4A.
The 6-foot-1 Walker averaged 13.5 points per game while leading the Wahawks to a 20-win season. Walker excelled defensively where he was one of the top on-ball defenders in Class 4A. He finished the season with 54 steals.
Cedar Falls had a pair of players named to the Class 4A all-state team.
Senior Josh Ollendieck, the Most Valuable Player in the Valley Division of the Mississippi Valley Conference, was named to the second team after averaging 11.6 points and connecting on 57 3-pointers while leading the Tigers to a third-place finish at the state tournament.
Junior Landon Wolf, a 6-foot-5 wing, landed on the third team. Wolf led Cedar Falls in scoring at 11.8 points per game and he made 55 3-pointers.
Wapsie Valley’s Kiks Rosengarten was named to the Class 1A first team after helping lead the Warriors to their first state title on Friday. The 6-foot-7 Rosengarten averaged 17 points and 11.3 rebounds in three state tournament games, including a 21-point, 15-rebound effort during Wapsie’s championship win over Algona Garrigan.
Earning a spot on the 1A second team was Don Bosco of Gilbertville’s Zach Huff. Huff scored more than 1,000 points in his career for the Dons. This season, the guard averaged better than 23 points a game.
In Class 2A, Dike-New Hartford junior Dane Fuller was named to the third team after averaging 18.1 points a game for the Wolverines.
University of Northern Iowa recruit Bowen Born of Norwalk was named the 2020 Iowa Mr. Basketball. Born scored 983 points this season while averaging 36.4 points per game and leading the Warriors to the Class 3A state title.
IPSWA all-state team
Class 1A
First Team – Trey Shearer (Montezuma), jr., Nike Reid (Central City), sr., Angelo Winker (Algona Garrigan), jr., JD Strout (Keota), sr., Kiks Rosengarten (Wapsie Valley), sr., Kaleb Cornielsen (Easton Valley), jr., Braden Gibbons (Madrid), sr., Alex Koppes (Springville), jr.
Second Team – Brennan Sefrit (Bedford), sr., Jackson Louscher (South O’Brien), sr., Nik Coble (WACO), sr., Zach Huff (Don Bosco), sr., Keegan Edwards (Lone Tree), sr., Noah Beck (BGM), sr., Kayden Ames (West Fork), jr., Trey Baker (Martensdale-St. Marys), jr.
Third Team – Spencer Schorg (Remsen-St. Marys), sr., Jessen Weber (Easton Valley), sr., Taurice Grant (Meskwaki), jr., Cole Damman (Baxter), sr., Nathan Moeller (Prince of Peace), sr., Gage Fry (Grand View Christian), sr., Creighton Nelson (Exira-EHK), sr., Chett Helming (Lake Mills), sr.
Class 2A
First Team – Cooper De Jean (OABCIG), sr., Masen Miller (Iowa City Regina), sr., Caleb Delzell (Camanche), sr., Austin Miller (North Linn), sr., Austin Hilmer (North Linn), sr., Tanner Te Slaa (Boyden-Hull), so., Michael Keegan (Dyersville Beckman), sr., Bryce Coppock (West Sioux), sr.
Second Team – Jack Tiarks (Treynor), sr., Zane Neubaum (South Central Calhoun), sr., Hunter Dekkers (West Sioux), sr., Justin Recker (Monticello), jr., Anthony Pothoff (Van Meter), sr., Lucas Lorenzen (Okoboji), sr., Bryce Achenbach (Woodward-Granger), sr., Keyton Moser (Boyden-Hull), sr.
Third Team – Blake Chance (Albia), jr., Curren Ingram (Des Moines Christian), sr., Dane Fuller (Dike-New Hartford), jr., LJ Henderson (Camanche), sr., Cameron Soenksen (Camanche), sr., Jack Stogdill (Treynor), sr., Josh Van Gorp (Pella Christian), sr., Dan Jungling (Pella Christian), sr.
Class 3A
First Team – Bowen Born (Norwalk), sr., Xavier Foster (Oskaloosa), sr., Kieren Nichols (Knoxville), jr., Alex Van Kalsbeek (MOC-Floyd Valley), sr., Easton Darling (Winterset), sr., Sean Peeters (Davenport Assumption), sr., Karson Sharar (Iowa Falls-Alden), jr., Keaton Kutcher (Mount Vernon), jr.
Second Team – Daniel Wright (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), sr., Logan Shetterly (Pella), sr., Wyatt Wegener (Algona), sr., Connor Drew (Ballard), jr., Luke Rankin (Dallas Center-Grimes), jr., Ryan Blum (Glenwood), jr. , Tyler Johnson (Norwalk), sr., Christian Withrow (Clear Creek-Amana), jr.
Third Team – Tucker Kinney (Central DeWitt), sr., Kole Tupa (Center Point-Urbana), sr., Cole Glasgow (Dallas Center-Grimes), so., Andrew Formanek (Clear Lake), jr., Karter Lein (Carroll), sr., Connor Bruck (Harlan), sr., Cael Schmitt (Dubuque Wahlert), sr., Matthew McDonald (Centerville), sr.
Class 4A
First Team – Braxton Bayless (Ankeny), sr., TY Anderson (North Scott), sr., Tucker DeVries (Waukee), jr., Payton Sandfort (Waukee), jr., Even Brauns (Iowa City West), sr., Michael Duax (Dubuque Hempstead), jr., DaQuavion Walker (Waterloo West), sr., Cody McCullough (Ankeny Centennial), sr.
Second Team – Josh Ollendieck (Cedar Falls), sr., Jaleque Dunson (Sioux City East), sr., Jayden Houston (Davenport North), jr., Jaron Crews (Ankeny Centennial), jr., Jake Auer (West Des Moines Valley), sr., Sam Kilburg (North Scott), sr., Matt Stilwill (West Des Moines Dowling), sr., Trae Swartz (Ottumwa), jr.
Third Team – Landon Wolf (Cedar Falls), jr., Emarion Ellis (Davenport Central), jr., Caleb Schlaak (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), jr., Keshawn Christian (Iowa City High), sr., Josh Dix (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln), so., AJ Tiogo (Indianola), sr., Micah Johnson (Ankeny Centennial), sr., Ryan Riggs (West Des Moines Dowling), jr.