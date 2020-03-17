Walker, Ollendieck, Wolf named to boys' all-state team

Three metro basketball players were named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state basketball team.

Leading the way was Waterloo West senior point guard DaQuavion Walker with a first team all-state honor in Class 4A.

The 6-foot-1 Walker averaged 13.5 points per game while leading the Wahawks to a 20-win season. Walker excelled defensively where he was one of the top on-ball defenders in Class 4A. He finished the season with 54 steals.

Cedar Falls had a pair of players named to the Class 4A all-state team.

Senior Josh Ollendieck, the Most Valuable Player in the Valley Division of the Mississippi Valley Conference, was named to the second team after averaging 11.6 points and connecting on 57 3-pointers while leading the Tigers to a third-place finish at the state tournament.

Junior Landon Wolf, a 6-foot-5 wing, landed on the third team. Wolf led Cedar Falls in scoring at 11.8 points per game and he made 55 3-pointers.