Wahawks, Bobcats split MVC doubleheader
METRO ROUNDUP

Wahawks, Bobcats split MVC doubleheader

Waterloo West Logo.png

FARLEY – After being no-hit in the opening game, Waterloo West battled back to earn a split with Western Dubuque Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference baseball doubleheader.

Colby Adams went 3-for-4, while Luke Fordyce, Mitch Fordyce and Sam Moore all drove in runs in a big five-run third inning that provided all of the Wahawks’ offense.

Luke Fordyce earned the win working five innings, while Carter Schulte picked up the save striking out four in two innings of relive and allowing no hits.

Western Dubuque’s Isaac Then struck out eight and walked four in a no-hitter in the first game,

West (13-7) returns to the field Friday when it hosts fifth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Softball:

COLUMBUS SWEEPS: The Sailors took a pair of North Iowa Cedar League games from Aplington-Parkersburg Monday in Parkersburg, 19-4 and 13-0.

Columbus used a 11-run first inning to win game one. Sydney Gardner hit a home run and drove in six runs. She finished the evening with two home runs and 10 RBIs. Reagan Lindsay, Katie Ruden, Gardner, Morgan Bradley and Alli Hagness all had two hits.

In the second game, Ruden and Gardner each hit home runs and combined to drive in seven runs.  

Linescores

W. DUBUQUE 3-2, WEST 0-5

First game

West;000;000;0  -- 0

W. Dubuque;021;000;x – 3

Dylan Alcorn, Luke Fordyce (6) and Dylan Kipper. Isaac Then and Bryn Vantiger.

Second game

West;005;000;0  -- 5

W. Dubuque;100;001;0  -- 2

Luke Fordyce, Carter Schulte (6) and Dylan Kipper. Jake Goodman, Tucker Nauman (3), Ryan Klosterman and Bryn Vantiger.

