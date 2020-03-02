Poock scores 27, West stuns Cedar Falls late in state opener

“We wanted it,” said Williams who had 12 points, seven boards and five steals. “We just did what we had to do and got it done.”

West trailed 38-23 with 4 minutes and 23 seconds left in the third quarter after the Tigers' Jasmine Barney scored on a layup. But the Wahawks closed the quarter on a 12-2 run, eight of them from Poock, who was twice fouled attempting a 3-pointer and she sunk all six free throws, as it was 40-35 after three.

"We switched defenses," Pappas said of the rally which saw the Wahawks begin pressuring Cedar Falls all over the court. "Cedar Falls is a very well coached team and they were taking us apart. That is when we made the switch. That is the defense we have been playing all year long and its been good to us and tonight it was real good to us. It got us some turnovers, including the steal at the end."

Poock hit a 3-pointer with 4:27 left to get the Wahawks to within 42-40, and West had two cracks at tying. Lauren Conrey missed a lay-up, and Brooklynn Smith missed an offensive rebound and put back.

Green scored to push the lead to 46-42. Poock answered with a drive, score and one to make it 46-45 with 1:54 to go. Green made it 49-47 when she made 1 of 2 free throws with 1:01 left, and then Poock made an incredible spinning layup with 48 seconds left to tie to set up the closing sequence.