Trio of Wahawks sign NLIs to compete collegiately

Three student-athletes at Waterloo West High School signed national letters of intent to compete collegiately in soccer, track & field/cross country and basketball on Wednesday.

Wahawks boy’s soccer forward Relmin Cufurovic became the first of the trio to ink his name on the dotted line. At 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Cufurovic signed with Clarke University in Dubuque to continue his athletic career.

The opportunity to sign with the Pride resulted from a connection between Wahawks head coach Mike Penning and a member of the women’s soccer staff at Clarke University.

“I reached out…to see if the boy’s coach was looking for players still,” Penning said. “I got Relmin and [Clarke head men’s soccer coach Mike Paye] talking. At that point, Relmin took over and did a real nice job of presenting himself as a player.”

After Penning connected Paye and Cufurovic, Cufurovic said he sent a highlight video to the staff at Clarke University which drew an immediate response.

“They saw how I played and they sent me an email right away,” Cufurovic said.

The response email presented Cufurovic with the opportunity to visit the campus and show his talent with the current Clarke University team.

During his opportunity, Cufurovic said he was able to showcase chemistry with the current players during his visit. He also added the visit helped him determine Clarke University would be the place for him.

“When I first stepped foot at Clarke, I felt it was just the right fit,” Cufurovic said.

A student of the game for 15 years, Penning said Cufurovic’s motor will be one of his best contributions to the Pride in the years to come.

“He has a motor that does not quit,” Penning said. “He just works hard all the time. He is a really aggressive team player…he translates to that next level and should really help out Clark.”

Penning added that Cufurovic does whatever it takes to win and puts himself in positions to be successful.

The Clarke University Pride compete in the NAIA Heart of America Athletic Conference with 14 schools across Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

At 10 a.m., Layton Ritter became the second Wahawk to confirm his collegiate destination.

Fresh off a seventh place finish in the 800-meter run in Tuesday’s Gordy Yuska Relays, Ritter signed a national letter of intent with the University of Dubuque.

Waterloo West head track and field coach Matthew Mostek said Ritter’s dedication and determination allowed him to develop significantly during his time at the high school.

“Layton is an individual who really is a student of the game,” Mostek said. “He has been really invested and really involved…you can tell that with how he has developed and grown.”

Mostek added he believes Ritter’s best years are ahead of him at the University of Dubuque.

“I think what I am most excited about for Layton going forward is I think his best running is ahead of him,” Mostek said. “Once he gets to the next level, it is going to be exciting to see what he can do.”

Ritter noted his visit helped sell him on becoming a Spartan and the smaller size of the school as the main draws for him.

“I really like the smaller school size,” Ritter said. “Their coaches were really welcoming, all of the facilities are really nice and stepping up on the campus just felt like home.”

Although he only started participating in track during his freshman year of high school, Ritter said he discovered a love for the sport midway through his high school career.

“Junior season, I had a really good season,” Ritter said. “I really started to fall in love with running. So, it is something I wanted to keep doing.”

According to Ritter, the competitiveness and the community surrounding the sport helped him take to it.

The University of Dubuque competes as a member of the American Rivers Conference at the NCAA Division III level. The American Rivers Conference features nine members across Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

Alen Dizdaric signed with Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids to continue his academic and basketball career.

As the final member of the trio, Dizdaric made his college destination official at 1 p.m.

During the 2021-22 basketball season, Dizdaric finished third on the Wahawks in scoring with 7.9 points per game and the second most three-pointers made.

According to Mount Mercy assistant coach Antwain Strong, preseason interest in Dizdaric only grew after the season began.

“First couple of games he played, he hit a couple of threes,” Strong said. “He was also playing out of position, but, to be able to get down there and bang with some of the bigger guys, kind of let me know that he can handle the physicality of college basketball.”

Despite playing as an undersized big man, Dizdaric corralled 3.3 rebounds per game to finish fourth on the team.

However, it was not just Dizdaric’s versatility that spurred the Mustangs interest in the Waterloo West product.

“What separated Alen from the rest of the athletes we were looking was his GPA and how seriously he takes the classroom,” Strong said. “That really attracted us to him.”

For Dizdaric, he chose Mount Mercy because his conversations with the coaches centered on two aspects of life as a student-athlete.

“When the coaches were talking to me, they really stressed family and grades first and then basketball,” Dizdaric said. “That is something that is really important to me.”

As a student with a 3.95 GPA, Dizdaric will look to continue his high achievement on and off the court beginning in the fall 2022 semester.

Mount Mercy also competes at the NAIA level in the Heart of America Conference.

