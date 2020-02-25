Ticket punched: Poock sends West to state in thrilling fashion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Poock, a 78% free throw shooter, was just 2-for-6 from the charity stripe when she toed the line with the game in her hands. She stepped up and made the first attempt, then huddled with her teammates and swished the second.

“It was to go to the state tournament, that’s enough said,” Poock said. “That’s been our goal the whole season and it just had to happen.”

Nervous? “For sure,” Poock responded. “But the whole crowd was there. My teammates all said, ‘Come on, you’ve got this. We’ve trust you.’”

Added Pappas, “She stepped to the line and showed really what a great player she is. There’s no more pressure that this – regional final, packed gym, everybody screaming, state tournament trip on the line. You’ve got to make both of them to do it, and she did.”

For West, it was a beautiful finish to a game that wasn’t always aesthetically pleasing. The Wahawks showed their youth, turning the ball over 15 times – making just 31% of their field goals, 50% of their free throws – and giving up a four-point lead over a 22-second stretch late in the fourth quarter that included a missed layup.

Urbandle’s Maya Gyamfi and Jada Gyamfi each finished with 11 points to lead a J-Hawk team that played just one underclassman.