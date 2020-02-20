State wrestling: A Karns in the corner, and a Karns on the mat

DES MOINES – As a kid growing up, Waterloo West junior Kaden Karns would sit in the stands every year at the state wrestling tournament with his family as a keen observer of the action taking place on the eight mats below.

Periodically, Karns would look up at the big screens on the score board and say, ‘There’s dad.’

Kaden Karns didn’t need the JumboTron to find his dad Thursday during the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena because Kevin Karns was sitting in his son’s corner.

Since 1998, Kevin Karns has worked the state tournament as a runner and mat assistant to officials. He also serves as one of Waterloo West's assistant wrestling coaches and that was the capacity he was working in Thursday when Kaden opened with a 2 minute and 43 second pin of Spencer's Kage Lohman at 120 pounds.

“Most of the big matches you see here at the state tournament, you can find him in the background,” Kaden said.

This was actually the second time Kevin has sat in Kaden’s corner as Kaden went 1-2 as a state qualifier in 2018. Kaden says he was much more comfortable heading into his first-round match this time.