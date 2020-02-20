State wrestling: A Karns in the corner, and a Karns on the mat

DES MOINES – As a kid growing up, Waterloo West junior Kaden Karns would sit in the stands every year at the state wrestling tournament with his family as a keen observer of the action taking place on the eight mats below.
Periodically, Karns would look up at the big screens on the score board and say, ‘There’s dad.’
Kaden Karns didn’t need the JumboTron to find his dad Thursday during the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena because Kevin Karns was sitting in his son’s corner.
Since 1998, Kevin Karns has worked the state tournament as a runner and mat assistant to officials. He also serves as one of Waterloo West's assistant wrestling coaches and that was the capacity he was working in Thursday when Kaden opened with a 2 minute and 43 second pin of Spencer's Kage Lohman at 120 pounds.
“Most of the big matches you see here at the state tournament, you can find him in the background,” Kaden said.
This was actually the second time Kevin has sat in Kaden’s corner as Kaden went 1-2 as a state qualifier in 2018. Kaden says he was much more comfortable heading into his first-round match this time.
“I was definitely more comfortable this year,” Kaden said. “Everything was familiar, and the experience was not new. That allowed me so much more to be able to focus on my wrestling.
“I think I could’ve gone a little quicker, little better in that first period. But after I got that reversal to start the second, put him on his back, I knew I could do something quick to pin him.”
As for Kevin, he is splitting duties this week and soon after Kaden's pin, he stripped off his Waterloo West coaching gear and got back into his official state tournament mat runner garb.
Karns has worked the state meet every year but one, 2001, when he served as head wrestling coach at Clarksville while in grad school., since he started the gig 22 years ago.
"I guy I used to teach with, Rob Boley, now the Principal at Woodward-Granger, he’s the one that lines up all the mat runners,” Kevin said. “We were working at Woodside Middle School in the Saydel school district when he asked if I’d like to do it. I thought it would be fun and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Kaden worked with Kevin Wednesday as a mat runner during the state dual championships, and he helped last year when his run to the state tournament fell just short with a third-place finish at districts.
"It's fun," Kaden said.
But Kaden much prefers his current role as a wrestler trying to earn one of eight spots on the podium Saturday night. Kaden, ranked fourth at 120, improved to 41-4 and advanced to face Adler Kramer of Dubuque Hempstead in Friday’s quarterfinals.
"Hopefully, I can get going a little faster tomorrow," Kaden said. "I've wrestled him before (Karns is 2-0 against Kramer) but our last match was close."
Karns needed sudden victory to beat Kramer, 5-3, in the Mississippi Valley Conference semifinals.