State bowling: Waterloo West boys capture 3A state bowling title

WATERLOO – A less seasoned team may have wilted and finished far out of the picture.

But a team with four senior leaders on it refused to give up and that determination and grit paved the way for the Waterloo West boys’ bowling team to capture the program its first Class 3A state championship Wednesday at Cadillac XBC.

West beat runner-up Marshalltown by 39 points, 3,265 to 3,226, with Cedar Falls taking third with a score of 3,197.

“To see these guys come out here and bowl their best and do it for their teammates, for the crowd, do it for the bowling alley, it is just great,” West senior Tristan Corcoran said.

Trailing by 20 pins after individual play, the Wahawks rolled a disappointing 161 first game in the five-game baker rotation and doubled their deficit.

“That was a tough one,” West coach Brandon Steen said. “We preach all year long that it is one shot at a time and one game doesn’t define us. We just had to get right back on it and go.

“We know we are talented and they just had to remember that and that is where the senior leadership came in.”