State bowling: Waterloo West boys capture 3A state bowling title

WATERLOO – A less seasoned team may have wilted and finished far out of the picture.
But a team with four senior leaders on it refused to give up and that determination and grit paved the way for the Waterloo West boys’ bowling team to capture the program its first Class 3A state championship Wednesday at Cadillac XBC.
West beat runner-up Marshalltown by 39 points, 3,265 to 3,226, with Cedar Falls taking third with a score of 3,197.
“To see these guys come out here and bowl their best and do it for their teammates, for the crowd, do it for the bowling alley, it is just great,” West senior Tristan Corcoran said.
Trailing by 20 pins after individual play, the Wahawks rolled a disappointing 161 first game in the five-game baker rotation and doubled their deficit.
“That was a tough one,” West coach Brandon Steen said. “We preach all year long that it is one shot at a time and one game doesn’t define us. We just had to get right back on it and go.
“We know we are talented and they just had to remember that and that is where the senior leadership came in.”
West answered the 161 with a 247, but still trailed Marshalltown and Cedar Falls. However, the Tigers tripped up with a 177 in the third game, while the Bobcats extended their lead rolling a 224 to the Wahawks’ 215 in the third and now led by 33 pins.
But it was Marshalltown’s turn to falter as the Bobcats rolled a 187 fourth game, and West struck for a 236 vaulting the Wahawks into the lead with one game to go 3,007 to 2,991 over the Bobcats.
Sensing history was about to be made, West put the hammer down in the fifth and final game with a tournament best 258.
“Once they could kind of sense blood a little bit, they really went on the attack and finished it off,” Steen said. “I’m super proud of them.”
The suspense wasn’t over yet.
The West boys knew they had scored well, but was it good enough?
“It was spectacular,” said Corcoran, who took eighth in the individual race. “We didn’t ask our coaches what the score was, we were to nervous. We were nervous when Marshalltown was called because Cedar Falls was third and then our number was called and it was unbelievable.”
After rolling that 161 first baker game, the Wahawks finished with games of 247, 215, 236 and 258.
“We have stringed high 200s before, but we never had a set that high,” Corcoran said.
West’s other seniors are Austin Tieskotter, Andrew Turner and Brady Bengston, while juniors Ben Melcher and Kale Smith round out the top six.
Corcoran shot games of 215 and 244 to get eighth, while Melcher was consistent with games of 224 and 225 to take 12th.
Marshalltown’s Lucas Kramer was the individual champion rolling games of 267 and 265 for a 532.
Cedar Falls had a pair of Top-10 individuals as part of its third-place team. Matthew Swanson was fifth with a 474, including a high-game of 264. Ryan Venem was seventh with a 246 high game as part of a two-game set of 461.
The Tigers were well out of the team trophy race to begin the baker rotation, 50 pins behind then third-place Dubuque Hempstead and 76 behind Marshalltown. But like Cedar Falls did in regional play, they rallied.
“We went in kind of knowing we were down 130 pins in regional play and knocked down 110 pins to finish second there,” Tiger head coach Brad Baker said. “So the kids knew going into the baker games if you get strong and hot, you can make up pins in a hurry so they went out and shot two really good games, stumbled a little in the third one, but finished real strong.”
The Cedar Falls girls finished sixth with a score of 2,782. Ottumwa captured its seventh title and third in four years with a score of 3,014.
The Tigers were led by Myah Brinker, who finished 16th with a two-game set of 384.