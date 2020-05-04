Ron Sturch was a great man, a great Wahawk

He is a member of the Iowa Track Coaches Hall of Fame and for his work as an a official he was inducted into the Iowa Conference Hall of Fame and the State of Iowa Officials Hall of Fame.

“There are so many stories,” longtime West High track coach and teacher Gordy Yuska said. “Ron, coach Sturch, and coach (Dick) Dotson made coaching so much fun. It didn’t seem like they were serious all the time, but they were great coaches and technicians.

“Those two made it fun. There was never a boring moment when you were coaching with those guys.”

As much as an impact as Sturch made as a coach, Yuska says, he was part of a group of instructors that innovated the way driver’s education was taught.

“He taught me so much when I started teaching driver’s education,” Yuska recalled. “I remember riding along with him learning how to instruct with some students. We came up to some railroad tracks, and the student driver didn’t look both ways. What that driver didn’t know is Ron had a bullhorn under his seat and he blasted that as we were about to cross those railroad tracks.