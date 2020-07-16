Regional softball: West falls to Iowa City West, 10-2

-
IOWA CITY – Bri McPoland and Bailey Schoepske each had extra-base hits, but Waterloo West dropped its Class 5A regional opener Thursday to Iowa City West, 10-2.
The Wahawks end their season 2-17, which included a win over Iowa City West.
The Trojans collected 14 hits in the victory.
“It’s a disappointing way to end the season, especially for our senior pitcher Bre Olsson,” West coach Ashley Reimer said. “I think we see how much work needs to be done in the offseason to prepare for next year.”
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I'm a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.
