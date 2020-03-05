Red-hot Waukee shoots down West in 5A semifinals

“Our team kept playing hard and we never quit,” Pappas said. “I can’t fault the effort one bit. We are a young team and we learned some valuable lessons. We will be back.”

The Warriors advance to face No. 3 Johnston (23-2), a team they fell to in the regular season, in the championship game at 6 p.m. Friday.

Waukee’s Katie Dinnebier, a Drake recruit, connected for 25 points Thursday. She hit six 3-pointers. Teammate Lindsey Kelderman added 17 points, making five treys.

“I’m really proud of the season we had – our kids did an outstanding job,” Pappas said. “This one game doesn’t define our season. We made the final four at the state tournament, and that’s what this team will be remembered for. They had a fantastic year.”

Williams led West with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

“We tried everything to stop Waukee, but they just kept hitting shots,” Williams said. “We played hard the entire time – we just came up short. It’s tough to end the season like this, but we accomplished a lot. We’re excited about the team we bring back for next season.

Poock contributed 13 points and four assists from her point guard position Thursday.