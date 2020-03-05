Red-hot Waukee shoots down West in 5A semifinals

DES MOINES – For nearly seven minutes, Waterloo West held Waukee without a 3-pointer.
But after that, the Warriors simply couldn’t miss.
Waukee turned in an incredible long-distance shooting display, drilling 12 treys in a 12-minute span Thursday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
That enabled the No. 1 Warriors to blow the game open in an 88-65 win over No. 5 West in a Class 5A girls’ state basketball semifinal.
Waukee finished with a state-tournament record 15 3-pointers. The previous best for one game was 14 by Iowa City West in 2013.
“We ran into a buzzsaw – Waukee is a really good ballclub,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “Give them credit. I don’t think we were that bad defensively, but that was one of the best shooting performances I’ve seen in the state tournament. We tried switching defenses, but they just kept making shots. Waukee played fantastic today.”
The Warriors (24-2) also used their strong full-court pressure defense to take command early while earning their 13th straight victory.
Waterloo West, which rallied for dramatic wins in its two previous games, finished a strong season with a 20-5 record. The Wahawks return four starters next year, including freshman standouts Sahara Williams and Halli Poock.
“Our team kept playing hard and we never quit,” Pappas said. “I can’t fault the effort one bit. We are a young team and we learned some valuable lessons. We will be back.”
The Warriors advance to face No. 3 Johnston (23-2), a team they fell to in the regular season, in the championship game at 6 p.m. Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Waukee’s Katie Dinnebier, a Drake recruit, connected for 25 points Thursday. She hit six 3-pointers. Teammate Lindsey Kelderman added 17 points, making five treys.
“I’m really proud of the season we had – our kids did an outstanding job,” Pappas said. “This one game doesn’t define our season. We made the final four at the state tournament, and that’s what this team will be remembered for. They had a fantastic year.”
Williams led West with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
“We tried everything to stop Waukee, but they just kept hitting shots,” Williams said. “We played hard the entire time – we just came up short. It’s tough to end the season like this, but we accomplished a lot. We’re excited about the team we bring back for next season.
Poock contributed 13 points and four assists from her point guard position Thursday.
“They got hot and started making everything, and the next thing you know we were down 20 points,” Poock said. “We kept battling and trying to chip away at the lead, but it was just a tough, frustrating day for us.”
Poock came up clutch to lead her team to the state tournament and delivered again in her team’s win over Cedar Falls in their state quarterfinal Monday.
“It’s just been an unbelievable season,” Poock said. “I don’t think many people expected us to make it this far. We made it into the final four at state and we’re a real young team. I’m really proud of this team and what we were able to accomplish.”
Waterloo West started strong Thursday, grabbing an early 10-7 lead after Williams powered to the basket on a three-point play.
Waukee eventually caught fire from the outside, hitting its first 3-pointer with 1:11 left in the first quarter. The Warriors connected on six more 3-pointers in the half while building a 19-point lead.
Waukee’s full-court pressure also created problems as West looked to battle back.The Warriors forced 19 West turnovers, including 11 in the first half.