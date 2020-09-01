Prep volleyball: West has fun, tops East in four sets

Madeline Grimm halted the East run with a tight rope shot that travelled the top of the tape before falling untouched to the floor. What followed was the longest rally of the night as both teams touched the ball seven different times before a mishit put the ball in West’s favor.

But a pair of East aces and a strong kill by Magnuson gave the Trojans the set win.

“I think those first two sets the girls tried so hard because they really wanted to win,” said Trojans coach Ashley Sterger. “They wanted to win so bad I think they were just over playing. I told them to settle down but be aggressive and to cheer each other on for motivation.

“They are a very young team and they need to learn to trust each other and work hard, but also learn to have fun with it. I tried to encourage them throughout the match and never get down on them. I can get firm when I’m serious. They just need to trust each other.”

The fourth set was more typical of this rivalry as neither team could build more than a four-point lead and it went down to the wire.

Natalie See hammered a kill throw a West block to tie it at 23-all, but Gabby Moore and Jaeda Gieser followed with ringing kills for the Wahawks to give West the match.