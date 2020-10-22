Prep volleyball: West advances to 5A regional final

CEDAR RAPIDS – Waterloo West avenged a regular-season loss with a four-set win over No. 15 Cedar Rapids Prairie Thursday in a Class 5A regional semifinal, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25.
The Wahawks (10-18) advance to a regional final for the second-consecutive year and will face sixth-ranked Cedar Falls Tuesday at Cedar Falls.
West had lost to Prairie in a MVC Quad at Cedar Falls on Sept. 3, but Thursday using a new 6-2 alignment the Wahawks won a drawn out battle.
“It was a big win for our girls,” West assistant coach A.J. Cassidy said. “They swept us earlier in the year and our kids really battled all night. It was back-and-forth.”
Sahara Williams had 16 while setters Savannah Ringheden and Halli Poock had 24 and 14, assists respectively.
Gabby Moore had 15 digs and four ace serves on 18 of 20 serving, while Jaeda Gieser had three solo and three assisted blocks for the Wahawks.
Cedar Falls had a bye to the regional finals after Cedar Rapids Washington was forced to pull out of a scheduled semifinal with the Tigers because of COVID-19 precautions.
In Class 4A action, Waverly-Shell Rock advanced to a regional final with a 25-10, 25-18, 25-19 win over Decorah.
The second-ranked Go-Hawks (38-8) will host No. 10 Gilbert (15-9) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls’ swimming
WATERLOO SUNK: Carley Caughron set a pair of state qualifying times, but Decorah doubled-up Waterloo Swim Thursday at the Central Pool, 120-66.
Caughron won the 50 free in 24.03 and the 100 free in 52.39 with both times qualifying her for the state swim meet.
Anna Gieser won the 200 individual medley for Waterloo in 2:39.42, and Lauren Kimball and Avery Hogan went 1-2 in the 1-meter diving competition.
Results
Girls’ swimming
Decorah 120, Waterloo 66
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Decorah (Margaret Rhodes, Mia Smedsrud, Emily Voyna, Paige Werner), 2:01.53, 2. Waterloo, 2:02.06, 3. Decorah, 2:11.90.
200 FREE – 1. Voyna (Decorah), 2:13.45, 2. Kiana Folkedahl (Decorah), 2:19.03, 3. Smedsrud (Decorah), 2:26.28.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Anna Gieser (Waterloo), 2:39.42, 2. Maeley Nefzger (Decorah), 2:41.13, 3. Kate Miller (Waterloo), 2:41.39.
50 FREE – 1. Carley Caughron (Waterloo), 24.03, 2. Katerina Kovarik (Decorah), 27.01, 3. Hannah Franzen (Decorah), 27.22.
DIVING – 1. Lauren Kimball (Waterloo), 306, 2. Avery Hogan (Waterloo), 272.15, 3. Brinley Krivachek (Decorah), 245.95.
100 BUTTERFLY – 1. Rhodes (Decorah), 1:05.23, 2. Gieser (Waterloo), 1:11.78, 3. Paige Werner (Decorah), 1:12.77.
100 FREE – 1. Caughron (Waterloo), 52.39, 2. Kovarik (Decorah), 59.41, 3. Voyna (Decorah), 59.53.
500 FREE – 1. Werner (Decorah), 6:01.38, 2. Julia Alberts (Decorah), 6:05.34, 3. Miller (Waterloo), 6:32.15.
200 FREE RELAY – 1. Decorah (Nefzger, Kovarik, Voyna, Alberts), 1:46.95, 2. Waterloo, 1:48.31, 3. Decorah, 1:53.63.
100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Rhodes (Decorah), 1:09.31, 2. Folkedahl (Decorah), 1:16.82, 3. Jade Cox (Waterloo), 1:17.89.
100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Ella Hermeier (Decorah), 1:20.88, 2. Smedsrud (Decorah), 1:21.64, 3. Rylie Long (Waterloo), 1:21.73.
400 FREE RELAY – 1. Decorah (Werner, Kovarik, Nefzger, Alberts), 4:02.41, 2. Decorah, 4:11.83, 3. Waterloo, 4:25.09.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!