Prep volleyball: West advances to 5A regional final

CEDAR RAPIDS – Waterloo West avenged a regular-season loss with a four-set win over No. 15 Cedar Rapids Prairie Thursday in a Class 5A regional semifinal, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25.

The Wahawks (10-18) advance to a regional final for the second-consecutive year and will face sixth-ranked Cedar Falls Tuesday at Cedar Falls.

West had lost to Prairie in a MVC Quad at Cedar Falls on Sept. 3, but Thursday using a new 6-2 alignment the Wahawks won a drawn out battle.

“It was a big win for our girls,” West assistant coach A.J. Cassidy said. “They swept us earlier in the year and our kids really battled all night. It was back-and-forth.”

Sahara Williams had 16 while setters Savannah Ringheden and Halli Poock had 24 and 14, assists respectively.

Gabby Moore had 15 digs and four ace serves on 18 of 20 serving, while Jaeda Gieser had three solo and three assisted blocks for the Wahawks.

Cedar Falls had a bye to the regional finals after Cedar Rapids Washington was forced to pull out of a scheduled semifinal with the Tigers because of COVID-19 precautions.

In Class 4A action, Waverly-Shell Rock advanced to a regional final with a 25-10, 25-18, 25-19 win over Decorah.