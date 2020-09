Prep volleyball: Waterloo West sweeps Iowa City West

IOWA CITY – Waterloo West swept Iowa City West, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16 Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball match.

Halli Poock had 21 assists to lead the Wahawks (6-9).

Jaeda Gieser led West with six kills and three solo blocks, while Rylee Hundley had 12 digs. Maddie Grimm and Hundley each had three ace serves.

West host Cedar Rapids Kennedy in its regular-season finale Tuesday.

SAILORS FALL IN FOUR: Eva Christensen had 11 kills and nine digs, but Waterloo Columbus dropped a North Iowa Cedar League match to Hudson Tuesday, 25-16, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23.

Faith Freshwater and Ali Vesely added 10 and 9 kills, respectively, while Madison Funk had 37 assists. Reagan Lindsay had a team-high 12 digs.

WATERLOO SWIM WINS: Carley Cauhgron produced a pair of state qualifying performances as Waterloo Swim topped Iowa City High, 106 to 80 Tuesday.

Caughron swam a 24.29 time in the 50 free and a 58.63 in the 100 butterfly with both times besting the automatic state qualifying time.

Waterloo also got a 1-2 finish from Lauren Kimball and Avery Hogan in diving, and Jade Cox won the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.19.