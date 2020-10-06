Prep volleyball: Waterloo West clicks during MVC win over Kennedy

WATERLOO — Sahara Williams’ eyes light up when she’s asked about the opportunity to put away overpasses.
“It’s really fun,” Waterloo West’s 5-foot-11 sophomore said with a smile across her face.
Making the move from middle hitter to an outside attacker, Williams showcased some additional shots in her repertoire beyond the handful of unforgiving spikes when stray balls crossed the net during Tuesday night’s Mississippi Valley Conference battle.
Williams’ match-high 16 kills led West to a four-set victory over the Cedar Rapids Kennedy inside Siddens Gymnasium, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23.
“She’s done a lot better with her shot selection,” West assistant Tyler Gladden said. “Early on she was kind of just trying to hammer it down because that’s what she can do. We saw that tonight, but she did a very good job of mixing it up and keeping them on their toes.”
“Moving to the outside was a big jump, but just knowing where to put the ball when sets aren’t good or in certain game situations is important,” Williams added.
Gladden is now a couple weeks into patrolling the sideline in a head coaching capacity following the birth of Wahawk head coach Ashley Berinobis’ child. His team hasn’t skipped a beat and continues to progress with more match experience.
“Ashley, we were doing fine with her, and I think they’ve stuck with it since she’s been gone so it’s been a good transition,” Gladden said.
For West (9-12, 4-3 MVC) this win over Kennedy (14-9, 3-5) marked another building block.
Support Local Journalism
“I think it gives us confidence because we’ve had some close matches where we probably could have won, and should have won, but we weren’t at the level we needed to be,” Gladden said.
A variety of Wahawks took turns coming up with key digs, while setter Halli Poock worked her middles and outside options throughout the contest. West was also strong at the net and finished with a 12-4 advantage in stuff blocks.
Maddie Grimm recorded six block assists and Jaeda Gieser tallied two solo blocks with three assists.
The Wahawks started strong when Williams tallied three kills and Gabrielle Moore added two during a 7-1 run that allowed them to take control of the first set. Moore was in on a pair of blocks and put away an overpass as that initial frame ended with a 9-1 West run.
Kennedy regrouped after West libero Rylee Hundley served out an 11-point run to tie the second set at 17. A Rylee Jaeger kill and net violation leveled the match.
Williams landed back-to-back kills that sparked a 7-1 run as West took the upper hand and went on to win the pivotal third set.
With West trailing 21-20 late in set four, Gieser recorded a sideout kill and Hundley followed with an ace two points later for a 23-21 Wahawk lead. After a West miscue cut the hosts’ lead to 24-23, Grimm recorded a first swing sideout kill from her middle hitter position to end the match.
“I just told them to calm down,” Gladden said. “We started to be a little too chaotic, be too perfect. I just wanted them to calm down and get back to the basics, do what we need to do, and they did it. I’m proud of them.”
While Kennedy managed to recover from West’s strong start, the Wahawks kept their focus on the task at hand and cleaned up miscues on their side of the net.
“We just stay headstrong and are determined,” Williams said. “We don’t ever give up no matter what.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!