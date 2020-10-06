Prep volleyball: Waterloo West clicks during MVC win over Kennedy

“Ashley, we were doing fine with her, and I think they’ve stuck with it since she’s been gone so it’s been a good transition,” Gladden said.

For West (9-12, 4-3 MVC) this win over Kennedy (14-9, 3-5) marked another building block.

“I think it gives us confidence because we’ve had some close matches where we probably could have won, and should have won, but we weren’t at the level we needed to be,” Gladden said.

A variety of Wahawks took turns coming up with key digs, while setter Halli Poock worked her middles and outside options throughout the contest. West was also strong at the net and finished with a 12-4 advantage in stuff blocks.

Maddie Grimm recorded six block assists and Jaeda Gieser tallied two solo blocks with three assists.

The Wahawks started strong when Williams tallied three kills and Gabrielle Moore added two during a 7-1 run that allowed them to take control of the first set. Moore was in on a pair of blocks and put away an overpass as that initial frame ended with a 9-1 West run.

Kennedy regrouped after West libero Rylee Hundley served out an 11-point run to tie the second set at 17. A Rylee Jaeger kill and net violation leveled the match.