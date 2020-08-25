Prep volleyball: Communication off as Senior tops West

WATERLOO – The communication could’ve been better.
Fortunately for the Waterloo West girls’ volleyball team there is plenty of time left in the 2020 season to get better.
In the Wahawks’ season opener Tuesday at the Siddens Gymnasium, Dubuque Senior seemed to be one step ahead en route to a 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21 Mississippi Valley Conference victory.
“Communication,” Wahawks coach Ashley Berinobis said. “We are not where we need to be yet in that area, and there are a few other things we need to get to work on. It is unfortunate that we have not had the quality practices that we have had in the past due to this virus. I don’t think we get to see each other enough with all these restrictions and it makes it a little more difficult to prepare for the season.”
After scoring the opening point in Game one, West saw Senior go on a run mini-run and the Wahawks were playing catch-up the rest of the way. Sophomore outside hitter, Sahara Williams made the Rams work just a little harder as she teamed with Jaeda Gieser for a block and point, then followed with a crushing kill to an open middle, and showed her finesse with a nice tap over to tie the game at 22-22.
However, Senior closed on a 3-0 run to take the game.
“We seemed to be a little off tonight,” said Williams. “We need to work a little harder when we get down in a game. We struggled a little bit tonight talking and that is a big part of this game.”
The conversation went a little smoother in the second set as West built a 13-11 lead off a Williams kill, and stretched that into a three-point advantage. The Rams rallied to tie, but Gieser went to work late. A pair of kills by Gieser gave the Wahawks set point and then she evened the match at 1-all with a big kill through a block.
“We showed that we have a lot of potential on this team,” added Williams. “We just have to put things all together and learn where to put the ball. I think that will happen soon as long as we can get more practices in.”
Williams and Gieser teamed up for a couple nice blocks for points in the fourth set, but the Rams would not allow them to get any closer after a Williams kill cut the deficit to 22-20. The Rams cruised to a win in game four, and the match, keeping West at a safe distance from start to finish.
“Everything we did wrong tonight is very correctable,” said Berinobis. “We really have not had the time to get a solid lineup set but we are working on that. It is in the works. We just need more time together to get this figured out. We will do that real quick.”
West is back in action Tuesday, Sept. 1, at home against cross-town rival East.
