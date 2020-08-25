Prep volleyball: Communication off as Senior tops West

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The communication could’ve been better.

Fortunately for the Waterloo West girls’ volleyball team there is plenty of time left in the 2020 season to get better.

In the Wahawks’ season opener Tuesday at the Siddens Gymnasium, Dubuque Senior seemed to be one step ahead en route to a 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21 Mississippi Valley Conference victory.

“Communication,” Wahawks coach Ashley Berinobis said. “We are not where we need to be yet in that area, and there are a few other things we need to get to work on. It is unfortunate that we have not had the quality practices that we have had in the past due to this virus. I don’t think we get to see each other enough with all these restrictions and it makes it a little more difficult to prepare for the season.”

After scoring the opening point in Game one, West saw Senior go on a run mini-run and the Wahawks were playing catch-up the rest of the way. Sophomore outside hitter, Sahara Williams made the Rams work just a little harder as she teamed with Jaeda Gieser for a block and point, then followed with a crushing kill to an open middle, and showed her finesse with a nice tap over to tie the game at 22-22.

However, Senior closed on a 3-0 run to take the game.