Prep softball: West drops two to Linn-Mar
PREP SOFTBALL

Prep softball: West drops two to Linn-Mar

MARION -- Linn-Mar rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth to top Waterloo West, 9-8, in the opener of a Mississippi Valley Conference double header before rolling to a 12-2 victory in the night cap.

Ruby Chris and Cece Dehl each had doubles in the opener for Wahawks, while Bailey Schoepske hit her first varsity home run in the third inning of the night cap.

LINN-MAR 9-12, WEST 8-2

FIRST GAME

West;301;201;01  --  8;13;5

Linn-Mar;160;000;02  --  9;8;1

Bre Olsson and Rylee Hundley. M. Beard and O. Holm. 2B – West: Ruby Chris, Cece Dehl. LM: C Obelton (2).

SECOND GAME

West;101;000  --  2;6;2

Linn-Mar;424;002  --  12;16;0

Nia Christoffer, Bailey Schoepske (3), Jersey Van Erem (6)  and Rylee Hundley. H. Graland and Holm. 2B – LM: Rentshler, Long, Buck. HR – West: Schoepske.

