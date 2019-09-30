DUBUQUE -- Mitch Fordyce carded a 77 as Waterloo West finished second in the final round of a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional Monday at the Dubuque Golf and Country Club.
Brady Buckley added an 80 as the Wahawks were second with a 327. Cedar Rapids Kennedy finished first with a score of 305.
West finished fifth in the division with a three-round total of 1,023, a total that uses the MVC Supermeet and one additional divisional.
Team standings (Monday) -- 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 305, 2. West 327, 3. Linn-Mar 329, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 330, 5. Dubuque Hempstead 346, 6. Iowa City Liberty 357, 7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 360, 7. Iowa City West 378.
West -- Mitch Fordyce 77, Brady Buckley 80, Korbin Drape 84, Lucas Fordyce 86, Brady O'Connor 90, Max Paxton 92.
