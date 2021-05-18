Prep roundup: West beats East, 11-1, in boys' soccer

WATERLOO – Three different players scored twice and eight players altogether scored as Waterloo West beat Waterloo East, 11-1, in Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ soccer action at Memorial Stadium.

The Wahawks (13-6) scored six times in the first half to take control.

Dino Pilipovic, Jose Diaz and Harun Tricic each scored twice. Amel Topcagic, Boe Reh, Grant Herbert, Patrick Togba and Htat Lin also scored for West.

Gabe Gilmore and Armin Dedic each had two assists.

TIGERS WITH HUGE WIN: Tenth-ranked Cedar Falls (17-3) topped third-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie (13-2), 3-2 (4-3) in penalty kicks.

The match was scoreless at halftime, but both teams scored twice in the second half. Matthew Iehl had both of the Tigers’ goals.

Truman Unruh had an assist. Ethan Beneke made seven saves in net.

