Prep girls' diving: Waterloo Swim's Kimball sets PR in win at Marshalltown
PREP GIRLS' DIVING

MARSHALLTOWN – Waterloo Swim’s Lauren Kimball recorded a personal best as she topped a field of 32 divers Saturday at the Marshalltown Invitational.

Kimball, a senior, recorded a score of 518.90, which broke a Waterloo Swim record.

The top-ranked 11-dive diver in the state bested Bettendorf senior Sydney Hanon by 46 points in the victory.

Waterloo Swim sophomore Avery Hogan was fifth with 455.90 points.

