Prep girls' diving: Waterloo Swim's Kimball sets PR in win at Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN – Waterloo Swim’s Lauren Kimball recorded a personal best as she topped a field of 32 divers Saturday at the Marshalltown Invitational.
Support Local Journalism
Kimball, a senior, recorded a score of 518.90, which broke a Waterloo Swim record.
The top-ranked 11-dive diver in the state bested Bettendorf senior Sydney Hanon by 46 points in the victory.
Waterloo Swim sophomore Avery Hogan was fifth with 455.90 points.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!