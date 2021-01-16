Prep girls' basketball: West's Pappas wins 600th career game

Class 5A No. 3 Waterloo West relied on balanced scoring and superb defense to improve to 10-1 on Saturday.

The Wahawks led Fort Dodge 33-16 at the half and 59-24 after three quarters. West sat its starters for the fourth quarter while finishing off the victory.

Sophomore guard Sahara Williams led the Wahawks with 17 points while sophomore guard Halli Poock and junior center Brooklynn Smith collected 15 points apiece.

“It’s really exciting to see Coach Pappas win his 600th game,” Williams said. “He really pushes us to be our best. He works hard and he is very passionate about what he does. He loves the game and he knows how to teach it.”

Smith has an added appreciation for what her coach has accomplished. Her mother, Nina Smith, was national player of the year while playing for Pappas at West.

“Coach Pappas is so successful because of how relentless he is,” Brooklynn Smith said. “He always gives the credit to his players and he just told us this wouldn’t even be possible without all of us. It’s an honor to be able to work hard enough as a team to have this level of success.”

In a 44-year career that also includes stops at Mallard and North Fayette, Pappas owns a career coaching mark of 600-337.