Prep girls' basketball: West's Pappas wins 600th career game

WATERLOO – Dr. Anthony Pappas remembers the first game he coached like it was yesterday.
He led Mallard High School into a six-on-six girls’ basketball matchup in 1977.
“We were playing at Ayrshire,” Pappas said. “I was a rookie coach and was excited about coaching my first high school game. We went out and got a win and I thought, ‘Oh boy, this is easy.’”
Forty-four years and 599 victories later, Pappas knows it’s not easy. But his talented teams are still making it look that way.
His loaded Waterloo West team bolted to a fast start before cruising to a 63-34 win over Fort Dodge on Saturday night at Siddens Gymnasium.
Pappas earned his 600th career victory and he was honored during a brief ceremony on the court immediately after the game. His players later came up to his office with each holding signs with ‘600’ written on them.
“It starts with the players,” Pappas said. “I’ve been blessed to coach to some of the best student-athletes the state of Iowa has ever produced. I’ve had so many great assistant coaches and I’ve had tremendous administrators to work with. And we’ve had wonderful parents. It starts with having great players who really buy into what we’re trying to do. That’s what makes it so special.”
Class 5A No. 3 Waterloo West relied on balanced scoring and superb defense to improve to 10-1 on Saturday.
The Wahawks led Fort Dodge 33-16 at the half and 59-24 after three quarters. West sat its starters for the fourth quarter while finishing off the victory.
Sophomore guard Sahara Williams led the Wahawks with 17 points while sophomore guard Halli Poock and junior center Brooklynn Smith collected 15 points apiece.
“It’s really exciting to see Coach Pappas win his 600th game,” Williams said. “He really pushes us to be our best. He works hard and he is very passionate about what he does. He loves the game and he knows how to teach it.”
Smith has an added appreciation for what her coach has accomplished. Her mother, Nina Smith, was national player of the year while playing for Pappas at West.
“Coach Pappas is so successful because of how relentless he is,” Brooklynn Smith said. “He always gives the credit to his players and he just told us this wouldn’t even be possible without all of us. It’s an honor to be able to work hard enough as a team to have this level of success.”
In a 44-year career that also includes stops at Mallard and North Fayette, Pappas owns a career coaching mark of 600-337.
With victory No. 600, Pappas became just the 16th girls’ coach in state history to reach that mark.
“Believe it or not, most of those coaches ahead of me have been my mentors,” Pappas said. “They’ve added to my career greatly and given me great guidance.”
The Class 5A No. 3 Wahawks improved to 6-1 and won their fifth straight with the Mississippi Valley Conference triumph.
Pappas is the third Waterloo metro coach to reach 600 career wins, joining Steve McGraw at Waterloo East and legendary West boys’ coach Glenn Strobridge.
McGraw was 629-375 at East, Tri-County of Thornburg and Clarksville.
Strobridge was 575-206 in 35 years at West and 680-218 overall with stops also in Stuart, Nevada and Gunnison, Colo.
Pappas also was celebrated during the postgame Saturday with balloons that formed the No. 600 and a cake in honor of his historic night.
He has spent the past 41 years coaching at Waterloo West, where he also serves as the athletic director.
“I’m a dinosaur – nobody stays 41 years at one school coaching high school girls’ basketball,” he said with a laugh. “It was a special moment and I really feel proud and I’ve got a great school that’s been great to me. This a special, special place for me.”
West 63, Fort Dodge 34
FORT DODGE (2-7) – Tory Bennett 2 1-3 5, Aleah Pommer 0 2-4 2, Ellie White 1 0-0 2, Cheyenne Miller-Hameed 4 1-1 9, Tristin Doster 3 2-4 8, Paylene Hiveley 2 0-0 4, Lainey Maehl 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 6-12 34.
WATERLOO WEST (10-1) – Halli Poock 6 2-3 15, Sahara Williams 8 1-1 17, Brooklynn Smith 5 5-6 15, Gabby Moore 1 2-2 5, Sierra Moore 0 2-2 2, Sierra Burt 1 0-2 2, Jaide Domatob 1 0-0 3, Ajla Dzelic 1 0-0 3, Charlotte Gettman 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 13-18 63.
Fort Dodge 7 9 8 10 — 34
Waterloo West 18 15 26 4 — 63
3-point goals – Waterloo West 4 (Poock, G.Moore, Dzelic, Domatob). Total fouls – Fort Dodge 14, Waterloo West 15. Fouled out – None.
