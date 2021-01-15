 Skip to main content
Prep girls' basketball: West tops Prairie, Pappas wins 599th game
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

CEDAR RAPIDS – Waterloo West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas moved a step closer to joining an elite group of Iowa high school girls’ basketball coaches Friday.

In a 66-53 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie, the third-ranked Wahawks (9-1) helped Pappas earn his 599th career victory.

In a 44th year career which includes stops at Mallard and North Fayette, Pappas owns a career mark of 599-337. He could earn win 600 Saturday against Fort Dodge at Siddens Gymnasium in a game that tips off at 6:30 p.m.

When Pappas earns his 600th win he will become just the 15th coach in state history to reach that mark. 

Friday, West sunk 10 3-pointers as it gradually built its lead. The Wahawks led 32-20 at halftime and 50-33 after three quarters.

Sahara Williams had 25 points, including 5 3-pointers, and Halli Poock had 21 with 4 3-pointers. Brooklynn Smith chipped in 15 points.

“We played a good Prairie team,” Pappas said. “We started to pull away in the third, but Prairie scrapped the whole game and didn’t allow us to pull away.”

WEST 66, CR PRAIRIE 53

WEST (9-1) – Halli Poock 8 2-3 21, Sahara Williams 9 2-4 25, Gabby Moore 1 0-0 3, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 6 3-4 15, CC Moore 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 9-13 66. 

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (5-3) – Kamryn Grissel 2 1-2 5, R. Ryann Decker 0 0-0 0, Hailey Cooper 7 4-6 19, Natalie Bennett 3 0-0 8, McKenna Murray 3 3-3 10, Catie Rettinger 4 2-2 11. 19 10-13 53.

West;17;15;18;16 – 63

Prairie; 10;10;13;20 – 53

3-point goals – West 10 (Poock 4, Williams 5, G. Moore). CRP 5 (Cooper, Bennett 2, Murray, Rettinger). Total fouls – West 11, CR Priarie 13. Fouled out – Bennett.

