Prep girls' basketball: West finds right gear, race past Linn-Mar

WATERLOO – It took a few minutes for the third-ranked Waterloo West girls to find the correct gear to their high octane offense.

When the Wahawks finally found it, they took off like a rocket.

After scoring just five points in the opening quarter, West poured it on in a 56-32 win over Linn-Mar in a rescheduled Mississippi Valley Conference basketball game at Siddens Gymnasium.

"We started real slow after last night’s tough game (against Iowa City West), but we really turned it on in second half for a big win against a quality Linn-Mar team," West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said.

West led just 5-2 after the first quarter but stretched that lead to 23-10 at halftime. Then leading 35-22 after three, the Wahawks pulled away in the fourth.

Halli Poock had 18 and Sahara Williams 15 as West improved to 8-1.

The Wahawks return to action Tuesday at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

WEST 56 LINN-MAR 32