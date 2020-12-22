 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep girls' basketball: No. 6 West holds off Western Dubuque
0 comments
alert top story
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Prep girls' basketball: No. 6 West holds off Western Dubuque

{{featured_button_text}}
prep-logo-waterloo west.jpg

EPWORTH – Sixth-ranked Waterloo West raced out to a 26-4 first-quarter lead, but had to hold off Western Dubuque in a 62-60 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ road victory Tuesday.

Halli Poock scored 26 and Sahara Williams had 19 for the Wahawks (4-1).

Carson Koerperich had 27 for the Bobcats.

“We jumped out to a big league and then kind of lost our composure as Western Dubuque came charging back before holding on for a big road win,” West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

WEST 62, WESTERN DUBUQUE 60

WEST (4-1) – Halli Poock 11 3-4 26, Sahara Williams 8 1-2 19, Gabby Moore 3 2-2 8, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Sierra Moore 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Smith 4 1-2 9.  Totals 26 7-10 62.

WESTERN DUBUQUE (2-6) – Brooklyn Firzlaff 4 5-6 13, Carson Koerperich 9 4-4 27, Hailey Wulfekuhle 2 0-0 6, Morgan Mescher 1 0-0 2, Madison Maahs 4 0-1 10, Abigail Kluesner 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 9-12 60.

West;26;14;10;12  --  62

W. Dubuque;4;17;21;18  --  60

3 –point goals – West 5 (Poock 3, Williams 2) WD 9 (Koerperich 5, Wulfekuhle 2, Maahs 2) Total fouls – West 15, Western Dubuque 13. Fouled out – None.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News