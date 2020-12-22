Prep girls' basketball: No. 6 West holds off Western Dubuque

EPWORTH – Sixth-ranked Waterloo West raced out to a 26-4 first-quarter lead, but had to hold off Western Dubuque in a 62-60 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ road victory Tuesday.
Halli Poock scored 26 and Sahara Williams had 19 for the Wahawks (4-1).
Carson Koerperich had 27 for the Bobcats.
“We jumped out to a big league and then kind of lost our composure as Western Dubuque came charging back before holding on for a big road win,” West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said.
WEST 62, WESTERN DUBUQUE 60
WEST (4-1) – Halli Poock 11 3-4 26, Sahara Williams 8 1-2 19, Gabby Moore 3 2-2 8, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Sierra Moore 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Smith 4 1-2 9. Totals 26 7-10 62.
WESTERN DUBUQUE (2-6) – Brooklyn Firzlaff 4 5-6 13, Carson Koerperich 9 4-4 27, Hailey Wulfekuhle 2 0-0 6, Morgan Mescher 1 0-0 2, Madison Maahs 4 0-1 10, Abigail Kluesner 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 9-12 60.
West;26;14;10;12 -- 62
W. Dubuque;4;17;21;18 -- 60
3 –point goals – West 5 (Poock 3, Williams 2) WD 9 (Koerperich 5, Wulfekuhle 2, Maahs 2) Total fouls – West 15, Western Dubuque 13. Fouled out – None.