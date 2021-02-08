Prep girls' basketball: No. 3 West wins 14th game in a row

WATERLOO -- Third-ranked Waterloo West dominated the opening quarters as the Wahawks won their 14th game in a row with a 72-40 win over Waterloo East Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball game at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.

West (15-1) lead 27-8 after the first quarter and 52-18 at halftime.

"We jumped out to a big lead and everybody got a lot of minutes and a lot of different people scored which is good," Wahawk coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said.

Brooklynn Smith led West with 19 points, while Halli Poock chipped in 15 and Sahara Williams had 14.

East was led by Ellasa Horton's 20 points.

Both the Trojans and Wahawks are on the road tonight. East is at Dubuque Senior, and West will play at Dubuque Hempstead.

WEST 72, EAST 40

WATERLOO WEST (15-1) – Halli Poock 6 1-4 15, Sahara Williams 6 2-2 14, Gabby Moore 1 0-0 3, Sierra Burt 1 0-0 3, Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 2-2 2, Niya McGee 2 0-0 5, TaNeesa Martin 0 1-2 1, Charlotte Gettman 1 0-0 2, Isabell Lederman 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 8 3-3 19, Cece Moore 3 0-0 6. Brianna McPoland 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 7-11 72.