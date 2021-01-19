Prep girls' basketball: No. 3 West girls win 10th straight

WATERLOO – Third-ranked Waterloo West cruised to its 10th straight win ahead of a big Top Ten showdown Friday.
The Wahawks (11-1) busted out to a 40-17 halftime lead and led 56-25 after three quarters en route to a 73-47 win over Iowa City Liberty Tuesday at home inside the Siddens Gymnasium.
Sahara Williams scored 23 points and Halli Poock had 21 for West.
The Wahawks will host fourth-ranked Cedar Falls Friday.
WATERLOO WEST 73, I.C. LIBERTY 47
IOWA CITY LIBERTY (2-5) – Kinsley Robertson 1 0-2 2, Ella McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Daugherty 4 0-2 9, Sunny Yarnell 0 4-6 4, Brynlee Slockett 1 0-0 3, Ava Meyer 5 3-3 14, Haley Schroeder 3 0-0 7, Haley Napoli 1 0-0 3, Sam Klein 0 0-0 0, Keiko Ono-Fullard 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 7-13 47.
WEST (11-1) – Halli Poock 9 1-3 21, Sahara Williams 10 2-4 23, Gabby Moore 1 2-2 5, Sierra Burt 1 0-0 3, Ajla Dzelic 1 0-0 3, Jaide Domatob 3 0-0 7, TaNeesa Martin 0 0-0 0, Charlotte Gettman 0 0-0 0, Isabell Lederman 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 3 1-2 7, CC Moore 1 1-4 4. Totals 29 7-15 73
Liberty;12;5;8;22 -- 47