Prep girls' basketball: No. 3 West girls knock home 11 3's in victory
0 comments
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Waterloo West Logo.png

CEDAR RAPIDS – Third-ranked Waterloo West knocked down 11 3-pointers as the Wahawks rolled to a 72-48 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball action.

Sahara Williams knocked home 6 3-pointers as part of a 28-point night. Halli Poock add 16 and Gabby Moore 13 for West (8-1).

“We started fast and kind of blew the game open in the third quarter,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said.

The Wahawks host Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday. 

WEST 72, CR JEFFERSON 48

WEST (8-1) – Halli Poock 7 0-0 16, Sahara Williams 11 0-0 28, Gabby Moore 5 0-0 13, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 1 0-0 2, Niya McGee 1 1-2 4, TaNeesa Martin 0 1-2 1, Charlotte Gettman 0 0-0 0, Isabell Lederman 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 2 0-0 4, Sierra Moore 2 0-1 4. Totals 29 2-5 72

JEFFERSON (1-5) – Aubrey Luvan 3 0-0 6, Olivia Young 0 0-0 0, Hannah Hoeger 1 0-0 3, Maddie Denlinger 0 0-0 0, Kalyn Wise 4 1-2 11, Camryn Abrams 1 0-0 3, Emma Slings 6 0-0 13, Zaria Larsen 3 0-0 6, Jariah Harris 1 2-4 4, Madison Mercil 1 0-0 2.  Totals 20 3-6 48

West;22;13;18;19 -- 72

Jefferson;5;15;9;19 --  48

3-point goals – West 11 (Poock 2, Williams 6, Moore 3). CRJ 6 (Hoeger, Wise 2, Abrams, Slings, Harris). Total fouls – West 5, Jefferson 9. Fouled out – None.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

