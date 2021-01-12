Prep girls' basketball: No. 3 West girls knock home 11 3's in victory

CEDAR RAPIDS – Third-ranked Waterloo West knocked down 11 3-pointers as the Wahawks rolled to a 72-48 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball action.
Sahara Williams knocked home 6 3-pointers as part of a 28-point night. Halli Poock add 16 and Gabby Moore 13 for West (8-1).
“We started fast and kind of blew the game open in the third quarter,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said.
The Wahawks host Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday.
WEST 72, CR JEFFERSON 48
WEST (8-1) – Halli Poock 7 0-0 16, Sahara Williams 11 0-0 28, Gabby Moore 5 0-0 13, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 1 0-0 2, Niya McGee 1 1-2 4, TaNeesa Martin 0 1-2 1, Charlotte Gettman 0 0-0 0, Isabell Lederman 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 2 0-0 4, Sierra Moore 2 0-1 4. Totals 29 2-5 72
JEFFERSON (1-5) – Aubrey Luvan 3 0-0 6, Olivia Young 0 0-0 0, Hannah Hoeger 1 0-0 3, Maddie Denlinger 0 0-0 0, Kalyn Wise 4 1-2 11, Camryn Abrams 1 0-0 3, Emma Slings 6 0-0 13, Zaria Larsen 3 0-0 6, Jariah Harris 1 2-4 4, Madison Mercil 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 3-6 48
West;22;13;18;19 -- 72
Jefferson;5;15;9;19 -- 48